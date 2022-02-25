U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Global Payment Security Market to 2027 - Featuring Arvind, Broadcom and PayPal Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Security Market Research Report by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Payment Security Market size was estimated at USD 18.11 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 20.49 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.56% to reach USD 44.12 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Payment Security to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Bubble Gum Denim, Colored Denim, Crushed Denim, Denim from Fox Fiber, Ecru Denim, Marble Denim, Reverse Denim, and Vintage Denim.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Children, Men, and Women.

  • Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Department Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Payment Security Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Payment Security Market, including Arvind Limited, Beximco Denim Ltd, Black Peony Group Co., Ltd., Bluefin Payment Systems LLC, Bossa, Broadcom Inc., Cone Denim, LLC, Denim Area Industrie S.P.A, Elavon Inc., Ha-Meem Denims Ltd., Ingenico Group, ISKO, Kratikal Tech Pvt. Ltd., Lyra Network, Online Payments Group Ltd., PayPal, Inc., Signifyd, Square, Inc., TokenEx, TokenEx Inc., TokenEx, LLC, Transaction Network Services (TNS) Inc., Visa Inc., Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, and WPM Payment Security Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Payment Security Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Payment Security Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Payment Security Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Payment Security Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Payment Security Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Payment Security Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Payment Security Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of digital payment modes
5.1.1.2. Growing fraudulent activities in e-commerce
5.1.1.3. Enhanced penetration of digital technology in the banking and payments industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Trust issues in online payment modes
5.1.2.2. Lack of knowledge and the security concerns
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Integration of the technical advancements in the payment security solutions for digital e-commerce
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost of the payment security solutions
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Payment Security Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bubble Gum Denim
6.3. Colored Denim
6.4. Crushed Denim
6.5. Denim from Fox Fiber
6.6. Ecru Denim
6.7. Marble Denim
6.8. Reverse Denim
6.9. Vintage Denim

7. Payment Security Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Children
7.3. Men
7.4. Women

8. Payment Security Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Department Stores
8.3. Exclusive Stores
8.4. Online
8.5. Specialty Stores
8.6. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9. Americas Payment Security Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Payment Security Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Arvind Limited
13.2. Beximco Denim Ltd
13.3. Black Peony Group Co., Ltd.
13.4. Bluefin Payment Systems LLC
13.5. Bossa
13.6. Broadcom Inc.
13.7. Cone Denim, LLC
13.8. Denim Area Industrie S.P.A
13.9. Elavon Inc.
13.10. Ha-Meem Denims Ltd.
13.11. Ingenico Group
13.12. ISKO
13.13. Kratikal Tech Pvt. Ltd.
13.14. Lyra Network
13.15. Online Payments Group Ltd.
13.16. PayPal, Inc.
13.17. Signifyd
13.18. Square, Inc.
13.19. TokenEx
13.20. TokenEx Inc.
13.21. TokenEx, LLC
13.22. Transaction Network Services (TNS) Inc.
13.23. Visa Inc.
13.24. Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
13.25. WPM Payment Security Ltd

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iw6rnj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-payment-security-market-to-2027---featuring-arvind-broadcom-and-paypal-among-others-301490551.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

