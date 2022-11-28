U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.25
    -33.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,137.00
    -219.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,703.75
    -79.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.70
    -13.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    -1.86 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.40
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6980
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +1.76 (+8.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6520
    -0.4480 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,186.45
    -370.01 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.42
    -3.23 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.73
    -32.94 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Global Payment Security Market to Reach USD 47.02 Billion by 2028; Rising Adoption of Digital Payment Methods | Markets N Research

Markets N Research
·8 min read
Markets N Research
Markets N Research

The global payment security market size was valued at USD 19.5 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 47.02 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.80% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global payment security market size is expected to exhibit strong growth by reaching USD 47.02 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Payment Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Solution {Encryption, Tokenization, Fraud Detection and Prevention} and Services, Integration Services, Support Services, Consulting Services), By Platform (Web Platform and PoS Platform), By Transportation Mode (Banking Cards, Digital Wallets, Internet Banking, Point of Sales and Others), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, I.T. and Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment and Others), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 19.5 billion and USD 47.02 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Payment security is a term used to describe a collection of security products and services created to reduce the risk of data breaches, stop financial fraud, and stop unauthorized transactions. Additionally, it uses data encryption, firewalls, and data loss prevention (DLP) protocols to secure all kinds of online financial transactions. The industry's notable growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors are producing a favorable picture of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1580

COVID-19 IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has boosted the use of digital payment methods, which has greatly accelerated the expansion of the payment security business. Real-time payments are predicted to see exponential growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research released by the ACI in April 2020, with more than a trillion transactions and a compound annual growth rate of about 23% between 2019 and 2024.

Notable Industry Development

  • November 2021: First Tech teamed with the multinational technology business Thales. This alliance aided SWAP, a financial services provider with venture capital backing, in establishing a cutting-edge digital payments infrastructure. This cutting-edge payment security architecture with Thales helps SWAP make a quicker transition to the market.

Growth Factor

Rising Use of Digital Payment Methods is Expected to Fuel the Growth

The rapid expansion of e-commerce, the widespread adoption of connected devices worldwide, changes in consumer purchasing habits, technological advancements, and governmental policies and regulations significantly changed digital payments in recent years. Digital payment systems, including internet banking, mobile money, and card payments, have recently seen a dramatic increase in popularity. This trend is a crucial part of international measures to advance financial inclusion. Globally, this trend is being driven by an increase in legislative incentives to adopt digital payment systems and smartphone usage, e-commerce sales, and internet access.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Payment Security Market @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1580

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the payment security market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in March 2022, Partnering with Capitec Bank Entersekt, a device identification and authentication solutions provider. Through this partnership, an innovative 3-D EMV security solution has been implemented, enhancing the security of online payments while lowering cardholder friction.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Systems LLC (U.S.)

  • Braintree (U.S.)

  • Cybersource (U.S.)

  • Elavon (U.S.)

  • Ingenico (France)

  • Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • Shift4 Payments, LLC (U.S.)

  • Signifyd (U.S.)

  • TNS, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Tokenex (U.S.)

  • SISA Information Security Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Stripe (U.S.)

  • Geobridge Corporation (U.S.)

  • MasterCard (U.S.)

  • Verifone Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Quick Buy- Payment Security Market Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1580/1ecda5z5e4

Security worries and a lack of qualified professionals will limit market expansion

Phishing scams, hacking tools, illegal access, and unprotected mobile wallets are security risks that put users' data and information at risk. Determining the type of user data protection is similarly difficult. Additionally, companies continue to experience issues with data security and a shortage of qualified personnel, limiting market growth. For example, a PEW survey found that American consumers felt that mobile payments were "poorly safeguarded" (38%) compared to prepaid (28%), debit (22%), and credit cards (9%).

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

15.80%

2028 Value Projection

47.02 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

19.5 billion

Historical Data for

2018 - 2021

Segments covered

By Offerings, Platform, Transportation Mode, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Ask For Any Customization @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1580

Segmentation of Global Payment Security Market

Global Payment Security Market – By Offering

  • Solution

    • Encryption

    • Tokenization

    • Fraud Detection and Prevention

  • Services

    • Integration Services

    • Support Services

    • Consulting Services

Global Payment Security Market – By Platform

  • Web Platform

  • PoS Platform

Global Payment Security Market – By Transportation Mode

  • Banking Cards

  • Digital Wallets

  • Internet Banking

  • Point of Sales

  • Others

Global Payment Security Market – By Industry Vertical

  • Retail

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Healthcare

  • I.T. and Telecom

  • BFSI

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Others

Global Payment Security Market – By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Ask For Pricing @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1580

Regional Overview

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the payment security market over the forecast period. The demand for security solutions is rising due to the rapid rise of real-time payments in North America, which has shown significant year-over-year growth. Furthermore, introducing cutting-edge technology-enabled mobile payment services based on these security solutions is another area of attention for major North American mobile payment market companies, such as Apple, Inc., Samsung, and others.

Further Report Findings

  • The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global payment security market share in the coming years. There are significant opportunities for the payment security market to grow due to the widespread use of smartphones, internet speed and dependability improvements, and an expanding user base of tech-savvy millennials.

  • Research and development (R&D) innovations and payment security technologies are given particular attention in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada.

  • In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the rising adoption of advanced payment technologies within organizations for performing business transactions.

Download PDF Broucher @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1580

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Papers or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@marketsnresearch.com

About Markets N Research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:
Markets N Research
US: +1-773-649-1529
Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com
Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025

Browse More Software & Services Industry Reports @ https://marketsnresearch.com/category/technology-and-media/software-and-services/3

Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Industry (Defense, Government, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market by Offering (Software, Services) Deployment Mode (On-Premise, On-Demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Management, Others), Discrete Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical Devices, Consumer Packaged Goods, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Global Automation Testing Market by Testing Type (Non-functional Testing, Functional Testing), Service (Planning & Development, Advisory & Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Managed, Documentation & Training, On-Premises, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Endpoint Interface (Web, Cloud, Desktop, Mobile), Verticals (BFSI, Manufacturing, Defence & Aerospace, Retail, Logistics & Transportation, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Governance, Risk and Compliance), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Application (Identity theft, Money Laundering, Payment Fraud, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defence, Healthcare, I.T. & Telecom, Industrial & Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Context Awareness Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others), Application (Smart Maintenance, Training, Manufacturing, Flight Operations, Virtual Assistants, Dynamic Pricing, Surveillance, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Got a Post-Thanksgiving Lift

    Thanksgiving weekend is over, and investors are back to work in earnest. Overall, markets looked poised on Monday morning to give back some of their recent gains, with many commentators attributing declines of around 0.5% to 0.75% in stock index futures to concerns about Chinese protests over the government's ongoing zero-COVID policy. Many investors were pleased with how the holiday shopping season kicked off over Thanksgiving weekend, though, and that helped contribute to solid gains in a pair of stocks.

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Coupang

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) represent two very different ways to invest in the e-commerce sector. Shopify, which is based in Canada, provides self-serve e-commerce tools that enable merchants to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns without joining a large online marketplace like Amazon. Coupang owns South Korea's largest online marketplace.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • Hedge Fund That Beat 99% of Peers Places Contrarian Bet on Meta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Big Tech reels from the blow of higher interest rates and slowing growth, one top-performing hedge fund manager is going against the tide to bet on the sinking shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingExpensive Silicon Valley tech would not normally feature on the shopping list for the Liontrust GF Tortoise Fund, which its manage

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Goldman: We don't like stocks here

    Goldman Sachs thinks that being defensive on stocks is the best bet headed into a 2023 that may see a long-talked about U.S. recession.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column that I thought were going to lose to the market last week -- Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- rose 13%, slipped 2%, and fell 12%, respectively, averaging out to a modest 0.3% dip. Interest rates are rising, and that will make life harder for Big Lots.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

    While Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.1%, they shouldn't let their...

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.