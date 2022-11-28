Global Payment Security Market to Reach USD 47.02 Billion by 2028; Rising Adoption of Digital Payment Methods | Markets N Research

Markets N Research

The global payment security market size was valued at USD 19.5 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 47.02 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.80% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global payment security market size is expected to exhibit strong growth by reaching USD 47.02 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Payment Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Solution {Encryption, Tokenization, Fraud Detection and Prevention} and Services, Integration Services, Support Services, Consulting Services), By Platform (Web Platform and PoS Platform), By Transportation Mode (Banking Cards, Digital Wallets, Internet Banking, Point of Sales and Others), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, I.T. and Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment and Others), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 19.5 billion and USD 47.02 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Payment security is a term used to describe a collection of security products and services created to reduce the risk of data breaches, stop financial fraud, and stop unauthorized transactions. Additionally, it uses data encryption, firewalls, and data loss prevention (DLP) protocols to secure all kinds of online financial transactions. The industry's notable growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors are producing a favorable picture of the market.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has boosted the use of digital payment methods, which has greatly accelerated the expansion of the payment security business. Real-time payments are predicted to see exponential growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research released by the ACI in April 2020, with more than a trillion transactions and a compound annual growth rate of about 23% between 2019 and 2024.

Notable Industry Development

November 2021: First Tech teamed with the multinational technology business Thales. This alliance aided SWAP, a financial services provider with venture capital backing, in establishing a cutting-edge digital payments infrastructure. This cutting-edge payment security architecture with Thales helps SWAP make a quicker transition to the market.

Growth Factor

Rising Use of Digital Payment Methods is Expected to Fuel the Growth

The rapid expansion of e-commerce, the widespread adoption of connected devices worldwide, changes in consumer purchasing habits, technological advancements, and governmental policies and regulations significantly changed digital payments in recent years. Digital payment systems, including internet banking, mobile money, and card payments, have recently seen a dramatic increase in popularity. This trend is a crucial part of international measures to advance financial inclusion. Globally, this trend is being driven by an increase in legislative incentives to adopt digital payment systems and smartphone usage, e-commerce sales, and internet access.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the payment security market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in March 2022, Partnering with Capitec Bank Entersekt, a device identification and authentication solutions provider. Through this partnership, an innovative 3-D EMV security solution has been implemented, enhancing the security of online payments while lowering cardholder friction.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Systems LLC (U.S.)

Braintree (U.S.)

Cybersource (U.S.)

Elavon (U.S.)

Ingenico (France)

Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Shift4 Payments, LLC (U.S.)

Signifyd (U.S.)

TNS, Inc. (U.S.)

Tokenex (U.S.)

SISA Information Security Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Stripe (U.S.)

Geobridge Corporation (U.S.)

MasterCard (U.S.)

Verifone Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Security worries and a lack of qualified professionals will limit market expansion

Phishing scams, hacking tools, illegal access, and unprotected mobile wallets are security risks that put users' data and information at risk. Determining the type of user data protection is similarly difficult. Additionally, companies continue to experience issues with data security and a shortage of qualified personnel, limiting market growth. For example, a PEW survey found that American consumers felt that mobile payments were "poorly safeguarded" (38%) compared to prepaid (28%), debit (22%), and credit cards (9%).

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 15.80% 2028 Value Projection 47.02 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 19.5 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 Segments covered By Offerings, Platform, Transportation Mode, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Payment Security Market



Global Payment Security Market – By Offering

Solution Encryption Tokenization Fraud Detection and Prevention

Services Integration Services Support Services Consulting Services



Global Payment Security Market – By Platform

Web Platform

PoS Platform

Global Payment Security Market – By Transportation Mode

Banking Cards

Digital Wallets

Internet Banking

Point of Sales

Others

Global Payment Security Market – By Industry Vertical

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

I.T. and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Payment Security Market – By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Regional Overview

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the payment security market over the forecast period. The demand for security solutions is rising due to the rapid rise of real-time payments in North America, which has shown significant year-over-year growth. Furthermore, introducing cutting-edge technology-enabled mobile payment services based on these security solutions is another area of attention for major North American mobile payment market companies, such as Apple, Inc., Samsung, and others.

Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global payment security market share in the coming years. There are significant opportunities for the payment security market to grow due to the widespread use of smartphones, internet speed and dependability improvements, and an expanding user base of tech-savvy millennials.

Research and development (R&D) innovations and payment security technologies are given particular attention in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada.



In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the rising adoption of advanced payment technologies within organizations for performing business transactions.



