Global Payments Agrees to Buy Total System Services

(Bloomberg) -- Global Payments Inc. agreed to buy Total System Services Inc. in a deal valued at $21.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, marking the payment industry’s third mega-merger of the year.

The all-stock transaction, set to be announced Tuesday morning in New York, will give Total System holders 0.8101 Global Payments share for each common share they own, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Global Payments Chief Executive Officer Jeff Sloan will lead the combined company, while Total System CEO Troy Woods will become chairman, the people said. The merged company will be 52% owned by Global Payments shareholders, with Total System investors owning the remainder, they said.

Shares of Global Payments rose as much as 7.3% on Friday after Bloomberg News reported that the companies have held talks about a potential deal. Total System Services jumped by the most in nine years.

The deal comes as payment players clamor for a bigger share of the nearly $100 billion merchants spend on swipe fees each year. Fiserv Inc. announced a $22 billion takeover of First Data Corp. in January, and rival Fidelity National Information Services Inc. agreed to buy Worldpay Inc. just two months later for $34 billion.

Total System Services is what’s known as an issuer processor, meaning it helps banks manage their credit and debit card portfolios for everything from card authorizations to detecting fraud and calculating rewards.

The Columbus, Georgia-based firm is the country’s largest provider of such services, managing about 40% of Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. domestic accounts last year. Atlanta-based Global Payments, on the other hand, is the country’s fifth-biggest merchant acquirer, helping businesses handle credit and debit card payments.

The flurry of deal activity among payment processors has created behemoths that could fashion networks that serve and connect financial institutions and merchants, similar to Visa’s and Mastercard’s offerings.

