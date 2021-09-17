U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

Global Payments Hub Market and Vendor Solutions Overview Report 2021

Research and Markets
Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payments Hub Market and Vendor Solutions Overview: Technology Advances Offer a New Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The original payments hub architectures are roughly 15-20 years old and not necessarily relevant in the new age of technology.

The latest generation architecture allows for a new set of requirements, in particular open application programming interfaces (APIs), which need to interface with older systems without requiring major rewrites. The new generation of payments hubs are aimed at facilitating communication and integration with a wide variety of products and services.

Interest in the payments hub space has grown during the past several years as new technology has become available that provides flexibility to manage a hub in different ways, migrating away from the predominantly bank-hosted deployments of the past.

The new era reflects the increase in cloud delivery capabilities and as-a-service models that have appeal to broader asset classes of financial institutions lacking the capital expenditure resources to install and manage payments hub infrastructure.

We chose an array of vendors who have solutions that continue to move in this direction, in order to better understand this new generation of hub capabilities.

Highlights of this research report include:

  • A detailed framework to evaluate key categories and attributes associated with a payments hub.

  • Vendor profiles and nine separate hub solution summaries.

  • A summary comparison of all vendor solutions by key category.

  • Recommendations for which vendors may suite particular bank delivery needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Payments Hub Landscape

4. Vendor Solutions Review

5. Summary Assessment

6. Conclusion and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • ACI Worldwide

  • Bottomline Technologies

  • IBM

  • Finastra

  • FIS

  • Fiserv

  • Modo Payments

  • Temenos

  • Volante Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vftdmd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Slump

    The Australian dollar has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to fall yet again as retail sales were strong in the United States.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Energy Crisis Worsens as Rally Hits Europe’s Industry Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- A supply crunch that sent European energy prices to records is squeezing profits for some of the continent’s industrial giants, threatening to derail the region’s economic recovery.Europe’s top chemicals firm BASF SE said it has been unable to fully swerve the impact of record-breaking electricity prices despite producing 80% of its own power. Aurubis AG, the continent’s biggest copper producer, said energy costs have already dragged down profits and will continue to weigh on marg

  • Global banks rebound to recover pandemic losses in just 12 months

    Focus turns to whether the banks will sustain the growth, especially in the absence of government support.

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • COVID-19 infections 'rivaling' what happened in winter 2020: Doctor

    Dr. Jabraan Pasha, internal medicine physician at University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Tulsa, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments

  • Oil Set for Fourth Weekly Gain With High Energy Prices in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain supported by signs of a tighter market and a wider rally in energy prices.West Texas Intermediate, which dipped on Friday, has still climbed about 4% this week. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45% so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching. The U.S. benchmark has also advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered f

  • Tesla to work with global regulators on data security -Musk

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will work with global regulators to ensure data security, Chief Executive Elon Musk told an industry event in China on Friday. Tesla, which assembles vehicles for the Chinese market in Shanghai, has been under scrutiny in China this year over its storage and handling of customer data. "With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concerns than ever before," Musk told the World New Energy Vehicle Congress on the southern Chinese island of Hainan via videolink.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. drops as traders dissect jobless claims, unexpected retail sales jump

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • Retail sales surge in August despite spread of delta, signaling U.S. economy is still strong

    Sales at U.S. retail stores rose sharply in August in sign that Americans continued to spend gobs of money despite the spread of delta, though high inflation likely accounted for some of the increase.

  • Vietnam’s Covid outbreak is pushing manufacturing back into China

    Extensive factory closures have sharply cut Vietnam's manufacturing output, prompting some businesses to move production back to China despite higher tariff and labor costs.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Chip supply, testing woes to further curb light vehicle production in 2021- IHS Markit

    Citing supply chain challenges, IHS said it was cutting its light vehicle production forecast by 6.2% for 2021 and 9.3% for 2022, to stand at 75.8 million units and 82.6 million units, respectively. Packaging and testing operations within the semiconductor sector in Malaysia were impacted due to the government's lockdown measures in early June, IHS said, compounding difficulties in an already constrained supply chain. Automakers from General Motors to Japan's Toyota have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Devon Energy, IBD Stock Of The Day, Flashes Buy Signal As Oil Prices Remain Above Key Level

    Shale producer Devon Energy is IBD Stock Of The Day as DVN stock offers another buying opportunity amid rising oil prices.

  • U.K. Retail Sales Fall in Worst Stretch for Shops Since 1996

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales fell unexpectedly for a fourth month in August, the longest stretch of declines in at least 25 years, raising concerns about the economic recovery as a resurgence of coronavirus cases and supply shortages take a toll. The volume of goods sold in stores and online fell 0.9% after a 2.8% plunge in July, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Food sales dropped sharply, as consumers steered spending toward bars, eating out and entertainment events newly reo