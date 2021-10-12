U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.00
    -28.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,172.00
    -204.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,603.00
    -97.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.90
    -15.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.27
    -0.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +1.23 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3910
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,990.86
    +1,528.79 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.96
    -3.89 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,227.22
    -270.98 (-0.95%)
     

Global Payments Leader Announces Local Presence and Solutions in Australia

Payrix
·3 min read

Payrix is deepening its focus on vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers down under with the launch of an exclusive product, go-to-market, and servicing model

Brisbane, Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payrix, an acknowledged leader in embedded FinTech, has launched in the Australasian SaaS market. The company brings an exclusive local product, designed and backed by a team of 35+ payments and software experts that joined Payrix following the acquisition of IntegraPay last year.

This advancement into the local market comes at a time of significant innovation and growth in both the software-as-a-service (SaaS) and online payments industries that have resulted in a move away from the disparate models and multiple providers that have traditionally dominated the local market.

The launch of Payrix Integrated fulfills the evolving demands of today’s local SaaS vertical markets and opens the door to greater scalability and control throughout the payment lifecycle. Payrix provides deep payment integration capabilities, data unification, and more customisability and control — with a proven track record of enabling customer success.

The fully integrated payments product enables omnichannel payments from end-to-end, including payment processing (card present and card not present transactions), recurring and real-time transactions, and automated settlement, billing and reporting. It includes support for local payment types like BPay, as well as integrations with leading enterprise providers such as Salesforce and Xero.

“We’ve closely watched the local market and have seen a gap clearing for more innovative solutions that provide greater potential for flexibility, control and revenue opportunities for our clients,” said John De Stefani, Managing Director for Payrix in Australia. “We are committed to staying ahead of technology and customer needs and look forward to introducing the next generation of payment solutions to vertical SaaS providers in the months ahead.”

Additional US products, including Payrix Pro and Payrix Premium, will soon join Payrix Integrated in the local market. These introductions mean that SaaS providers — who are faced with managing multiple, limited systems or taking the long road to becoming a payment facilitator — can leverage a single integration for increasing levels of customisability and control, with a scalable model that maximises profitability and enables a seamless client experience.

Combining global backing, deep expertise and local support, Payrix will roll out a cutting-edge product roadmap with offerings like payment facilitation-as-a-service and payment infrastructure-as-a-service. Payrix believes that these new solutions — which are entering the local market for the first time — will empower vertical SaaS clients in Australasia to unleash their platform’s full potential at any stage of their payments journey.

About Payrix

Payrix is a passionate, global team of payments and software experts that provides vertical software companies with an all-in-one platform — and a white-glove approach — to capitalize on the opportunities within embedded payments for growth, innovation and transformation.

Led by forward-thinkers from PayPal, Worldpay, Elavon, Chase Paymentech, Global Payments and more, Payrix is committed to delivering to its clients more freedom and peace of mind with a proven solution that helps eliminate friction, unleash their possibilities with new revenue, and make their customers’ lives easier.

Payrix is a privately held company headquartered in Atlanta, GA with an office in Brisbane, Australia, and is backed by PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners.

For more information visit payrix.com/au or follow Payrix on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Katie Wickham Payrix 4049044174 katie@payrix.com Billie Maher Payrix 0421073959 billie-anna.maher@payrix.com.au


Recommended Stories

  • Governor Abbott Signs Executive Order Expanding Vaccine Mandate Ban to Any Private ‘Entity’

    After previously issuing an executive order prohibiting state agencies from requiring employees to get vaccinated, Texas Republican governor Greg Abbott has expanded the ban to include any "entity, " including private companies.

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation

    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says ‘bitcoin is worthless’ amid crypto bull run

    “I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday, reiterating a past remark. “So, if they want to have access to buy yourself bitcoin, we can’t custody it, but we could give them legitimate, as clean as possible, access.” JPMorgan started giving its wealth-management clients access to crypto funds in July.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Whether investors realize it or not, they've borne witness to stock market history over the past 19 months. For investors with a long-term mindset, social media up-and-comer Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) might be one of the smartest stocks to buy right now with $1,000. A quick look at Pinterest's share-price performance since late July might put some investors off.

  • Biden has canceled $11.5B in student loan debt — but what about vast forgiveness?

    Members of Congress are turning up the heat.

  • Big banks kick off earnings season this week — here’s what to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.&nbsp;

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou

  • State orders new car insurance ‘stimulus checks’ — are you due another refund?

    On average, insurers shortchanged policyholders $125 per vehicle, advocacy groups say.