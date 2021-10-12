Global Payments Leader Announces Local Presence and Solutions in Australia

Payrix is deepening its focus on vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers down under with the launch of an exclusive product, go-to-market, and servicing model

Brisbane, Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payrix, an acknowledged leader in embedded FinTech, has launched in the Australasian SaaS market. The company brings an exclusive local product, designed and backed by a team of 35+ payments and software experts that joined Payrix following the acquisition of IntegraPay last year.

This advancement into the local market comes at a time of significant innovation and growth in both the software-as-a-service (SaaS) and online payments industries that have resulted in a move away from the disparate models and multiple providers that have traditionally dominated the local market.

The launch of Payrix Integrated fulfills the evolving demands of today’s local SaaS vertical markets and opens the door to greater scalability and control throughout the payment lifecycle. Payrix provides deep payment integration capabilities, data unification, and more customisability and control — with a proven track record of enabling customer success.

The fully integrated payments product enables omnichannel payments from end-to-end, including payment processing (card present and card not present transactions), recurring and real-time transactions, and automated settlement, billing and reporting. It includes support for local payment types like BPay, as well as integrations with leading enterprise providers such as Salesforce and Xero.

“We’ve closely watched the local market and have seen a gap clearing for more innovative solutions that provide greater potential for flexibility, control and revenue opportunities for our clients,” said John De Stefani, Managing Director for Payrix in Australia. “We are committed to staying ahead of technology and customer needs and look forward to introducing the next generation of payment solutions to vertical SaaS providers in the months ahead.”

Additional US products, including Payrix Pro and Payrix Premium, will soon join Payrix Integrated in the local market. These introductions mean that SaaS providers — who are faced with managing multiple, limited systems or taking the long road to becoming a payment facilitator — can leverage a single integration for increasing levels of customisability and control, with a scalable model that maximises profitability and enables a seamless client experience.

Combining global backing, deep expertise and local support, Payrix will roll out a cutting-edge product roadmap with offerings like payment facilitation-as-a-service and payment infrastructure-as-a-service. Payrix believes that these new solutions — which are entering the local market for the first time — will empower vertical SaaS clients in Australasia to unleash their platform’s full potential at any stage of their payments journey.

About Payrix

Payrix is a passionate, global team of payments and software experts that provides vertical software companies with an all-in-one platform — and a white-glove approach — to capitalize on the opportunities within embedded payments for growth, innovation and transformation.

Led by forward-thinkers from PayPal, Worldpay, Elavon, Chase Paymentech, Global Payments and more, Payrix is committed to delivering to its clients more freedom and peace of mind with a proven solution that helps eliminate friction, unleash their possibilities with new revenue, and make their customers’ lives easier.

Payrix is a privately held company headquartered in Atlanta, GA with an office in Brisbane, Australia, and is backed by PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners.

For more information visit payrix.com/au or follow Payrix on LinkedIn.

