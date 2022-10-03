U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,595.75
    -5.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,813.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,975.25
    -60.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.60
    +2.11 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9796
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    -3.7470 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -31.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9340
    +0.2050 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,136.41
    -178.12 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.93
    -8.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,089.31
    +152.10 (+0.59%)
     

Global Payments Revenues Are Expected to Reach $3.3 Trillion By 2031

·6 min read

Ongoing Cash-to-Noncash Conversion Will Spur Growth Despite Macroeconomic Headwinds; Industry Players Must Take Action on Numerous Fronts to Stay Resilient and Competitive, Says New Report from BCG

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the combined effects of expansionary monetary policy, geopolitical instability, pandemic-driven supply chain shocks, and a macroeconomic environment characterized by high inflation and rising energy costs, global payments revenues are likely to rise year-on-year by nearly 9.5% in 2022 and ride a positive trajectory for the next decade, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, titled Global Payments 2022: The New Growth Game, is being released today.

Global Payments 2022: The New Growth Game
Global Payments 2022: The New Growth Game

BCG's 20th annual analysis of the payments industry forecasts annual revenue growth of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026, and of 7.6% from 2026 to 2031 (see the exhibit). Among the areas of particular strength will be revenues from revolving credit-card balances, deposit interest, and account fees. The report estimates that total global payments revenues will reach $3.3 trillion by 2031.

"The global payments industry has displayed remarkable resilience throughout the pandemic and current macroeconomic challenges," said Markus Ampenberger, a BCG partner and coauthor of the report. "Moving forward, winners and losers in this space will be determined by players' ability to adapt to the new normal, diversify, create new business models around data, establish partnerships, and unlock new sources of revenue."

Four Trends Driving the Global Payments Industry

The report outlines four trends that will shape the outlook for the global payments industry over the next five years:

  • The era of outsize market outperformance has ended. Acquirers, networks, and other industry participants have seen their total shareholder returns contract since the second half of 2021. Instead of focusing on pure revenue growth, payments players will have to demonstrate solid profitability to attract both customers and investors.

  • Demand for electronic payments is getting stronger. The sustained cash-to-noncash conversion, the ongoing growth of e-commerce, and the increasing integration of payments into retail and corporate customer journeys are expected to drive payments revenues globally. For example, in card payments, card-not-present spending online is poised to climb by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2026.

  • Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will gain momentum. Central banks are looking into developing and piloting viable CBDCs to complement cash with digital central bank money. Moreover, central banks can use CBDCs as a tool to implement monetary policy faster and more granularly by modulating monetary supply in near real time.

  • Payments businesses face significant financial and nonfinancial risk and increasing scrutiny from authorities.  Payments players should aim to strengthen their risk and compliance activities in order to continue on their growth paths and install the required safeguards for their businesses. Market participants must address multiple risk dimensions: financial, compliance, cyber, and crypto.

Steady Growth Across All Regions

After a strong post-pandemic rebound in 2021 and 2022, all regions are projected to show steady revenue CAGRs over the next five years. Latin America (10.8%) and Europe (10.6%) should lead the way, followed by the Middle East and Africa (9.8%), Asia-Pacific (7.6%), and North America (7.3%).

The COVID-19 pandemic may have permanently altered the playing field, fundamentally shifting the market from offline to online and requiring merchants' business models to evolve significantly. The report estimates that revenues for the acquiring industry will expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026, raising its total revenue pool to $160 billion. Revenue pools from small-business merchant acquiring will grow at a faster rate than those for larger merchants, contributing roughly 75% of incremental revenue expansion.

According to the report, issuer revenues will keep rising at a 6.2% rate annually over the next five years and exceed $1 trillion globally by 2031. Through 2026, primary (transaction-related) revenues, mainly from interchange fees, will drive much of this growth (CAGR of 8.4%), followed by secondary (non-transaction-related) revenues (CAGR of 3.9%), including foreign-exchange and annual card fees. Two major shifts may reshape the issuing space. First, new payment methods such as "buy now, pay later" have opened the door for payments players to move beyond a transactional role. Second, customers increasingly expect richer rewards and a more personalized loyalty experience.

Global Networks Must Diversify to Sustain Growth

BCG's analysis suggests that networks' revenues—from both international and domestic schemes combined—will rise at a CAGR of 8.9%, from $63.8 billion in 2021 to $97.9 billion in 2026. While that's a healthy growth rate, it's lower than the prior five-year CAGR of 10.2%. To reinvigorate their stagnating growth, networks must diversify by developing untapped vertical-specific product propositions, accelerating the adoption of open banking and A2A payment flows, gaining first-mover advantage in new growth frontiers such as digital currencies, and leading the sustainability agenda in payments.

The report finds that wholesale transaction banking revenues, which amounted to $494 billion in 2021, are likely grow by a CAGR of 9.2% to $768 billion from 2021 to 2026, subsequently surpassing revenues of $1 trillion by 2031. But four main challenges complicate the path to success for wholesale transaction banks: heightened expectations from corporate customers (CFOs and treasurers), intensifying competition from nonbanks, growing investment requirements in digital payments infrastructure, and the need to achieve scale.

Fintech's High-Flying Days Have Come Back Down to Earth

From 2016 to 2021, close to one-fifth of all new fintechs globally were dedicated to the payments space. Together, these businesses accounted for roughly 20% of cumulative fintech equity funding raised during this period. But over the past six to nine months, many fintechs have seen their valuations deteriorate significantly. To secure profitable growth, payments-related fintechs must prioritize profitability over pure growth, professionalize risk and compliance management, and closely monitor cost structures and business spending.

"Digital payments continue to be embedded in customer journeys, becoming a part of virtually everyone's daily life," said Saurabh Tripathi, a BCG senior partner and coauthor of the report. "This dynamic will only strengthen as the ranks of the unbanked shrink and overall financial inclusion expands. If the past is truly prologue, the industry will remain strong—and resilient."

Download the publication here:
www.bcg.com/publications/2022/bcg-global-payments-report-2022

Media Contact:
Eric Gregoire:
+1 617 850 3783
gregoire.eric@bcg.com

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-payments-revenues-are-expected-to-reach-3-3-trillion-by-2031--301638188.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Bear Market Eyes Third Leg Down; Record Tesla Deliveries Fall Short

    Futures rise with the bear market at lows. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q3, but fell well short of Q3 views. China EV makers reported too.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Julian Emanuel says so. The chief equity and quantitative strategist at Evercore ISI joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about how he’s mak

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • A $1 Trillion Burden Looms For World Borrowers Refinancing Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments and companies around the world are facing unprecedented costs to refinance bonds, a burden that’s set to deepen fissures in debt markets and expose more vulnerabilities among weaker borrowers. A corporate treasurer or finance minister looking to issue new notes now would likely have to pay interest that’s about 156 basis points higher on average than the coupons on existing securities, after that gap surged to a record in recent days. That all adds up to about $1.01 tr

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Top 12 Data Center Companies in the USA

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 of the top data center companies in the US. If you want to see some more of the US’s top data center companies, go directly to Top 5 Data Center Companies in the USA. As the world becomes more digital, data growth is accelerating and […]

  • Are Your Assets Safe if You or a Spouse Go into a Nursing Home?

    While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By … Continue reading → The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mortgage rates recently hit their highest level since 2007. Here’s what 5 economists and real estate pros say will happen next with rates

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Since the start of the year, mortgage rates have been trending upwards — and according to many experts, this trend will likely continue through October. Echoing that sentiment, Kate Wood, home expert at NerdWallet, says interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate loans appear to be staying over 6% and products like the 15-year fixed and the 5-year ARMs are averaging over 5%.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Stocks Struggle, Oil Price Jump Saps Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia struggled to gain traction and US equity futures fluctuated as negative sentiment persisted in markets amid fear that global central banks will keep hiking rates until inflation is tamed, raising the risk of a recession. Equities made small gains in Japan and dropped in Hong Kong and Australia. Trading in Asia may be muted by a holiday in Sydney and South Korea on Monday and the week-long closure of Chinese markets for Golden Week. Oil surged to trade near $82 a bar

  • Analyst on Peloton: 'I don't know who would buy them'

    Peloton went from boom to bust seemingly overnight, and as buyout rumors swirl, one analyst is skeptical the beleaguered home fitness company could sell even if it wanted to.