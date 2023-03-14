Global Payments Vendors and Landscape Report Q4 2022: Featuring Bankable, Fiserv, IBM, Oracle FSS & More
The Payments industry is revolutionizing, and it's happening quickly. Modern core architectures enable payment hubs to be lean and flexible, offering customers a range of services.
To facilitate this, time-to-time updating of payment structures is imperative. The publisher, with its powerful knowledge base of 50+ technology vendors, 1400+ system deals data and over 50+ consulting engagements, has been helping financial institutions push beyond their competition.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
Introduction
Market overview
Top Five Trends
Top five challenges
Key Regulations
Asia
Europe
North America
Middle East and North Africa
The Rest of Africa
Oceania
Vendor Landscape
Introduction
Leaderboard Matrix
Vendor SalesVision
Annual Sales League Table (SLT)
Sales League Table 2022: Retail Payments
Sales League Table 2022: Wholesale Payments
Sales League Table 2021: Retail Payments
Sales League Table 2021: Wholesale Payments
Sales League Table 2020: Retail Payments
Sales League Table 2020: Wholesale Payments
Vendor Profiles
ACI Worldwide
Alkami Technology
Allevo
Alogent
Anchor
Aptys Solutions
Aqua Global Solutions
Arab Financial Services
Asseco Group
Autosoft Dynamics
Bankable
Bottomline Technologies
BPC Banking Technologies
Capital Banking Solutions
CGI
CMA Small Systems AB
Codebase Technologies
Commercial Banking Applications
DXC Technology
ECS Fin
Financial Software & Systems Pvt Ltd
Finastra
Finzly
FIS
Fiserv
Form3
Global Payments
HPS
IBIS Management Associates
IBM
Icon Solutions
Infosys Finacle
Intellect Design Arena
Montran Corporation
M2P
Mambu
Marqeta
NCR Corporation
Oracle FSS
Profile Software
ProgressSoft
SAP
Sentenial
Sia SPA
Sopra Banking Software
SWIFT
TCS
Temenos
TietoEVRY
Vocalink Technologies
Volante Technologies
VSoft
Worldline
FinTech Directory
Use Cases
STCPay selects Temenos to Achieve Exponential Growth and Expand Digital Payments Portfolio Rapidly
Bank Intellect iGTB's Payments and Cash Management powers VCB CashUp
Paytm Ecosystem - FinTech for the Future
State Bank of India implemented FSS's Integrated Payment Hub for end-to-end implementation and support
Qatar National Bank implemented Finacle Enterprise Payments solution to handle payments transactions from across the organization
Leadership Interviews
Howzat! The Coming of Crypto Assets
Re-building a payments infrastructure for new economy users
Variety is the life of Spice
Podcasts
CBDCs are coming but, potentially, in many different flavours!
The Challenges of staying in business, navigating the Future of the Payments Landscape
Key Payment Trends in Latin America
The need for a Multicloud approach to Payments and Legislation- voices from Sibos
Payments and FinCrime- Voices from Sibos
Analyst Views
Delving into the Stablecoin Landscape
The Crypto View from India
Global trends in cryptocurrencies
Glossary
