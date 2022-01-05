Global PCR Market Outlook 2022-2025 - New Levels of Sensitivity have Implications for Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening Markets
The report forecasts the market size out to 2025 with the only analysis available that breaks out Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets.
Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.
COVID-19 Diagnostics is driving PCR into a dominant technology role and spurring the growth of new PCR based technologies.
Will thermal cycling become obsolete? Are singleplex tests going to be obsolete? Will routine respiratory screening become a reality? Will diagnostics move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? Will digital PCR become the new lab standard?
PCR has proved itself in the market. And the new generation of PCR, digital PCR promises to keep that success going. Driven even faster by the huge demand for pandemic diagnostics.
New levels of sensitivity have implications for Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening markets. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance.
Players in a Dynamic Market
Academic Research Lab
Diagnostic Test Developer
Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
Independent Testing Lab
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician Lab
Audit Body
Certification Body
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
A New Standard
Down the Curve We Go
Multiplexing
Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable
The Genetic Blizzard
Factors Limiting Growth
The Cost Curve
The Other Guys
Systemic Roadblocks
Diagnostic Technology Development
The Instrumentation Curve
Shifting Role of Diagnostics
Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital
Disruption Looms
The Next Five Years
PCR Recent Developments
Chelex-Based Protocol to Reduce Cost, Time for PCR Testing
Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm
Visby Medical Scales Up Handheld PCR Test for STIs
DnaNudge Raises $60M
Roche Reports Diagnostics Revenue Up 51 Percent
BforCure Preparing Multiple ID Panels for PoC qPCR Platform
Enzo Biochem, CLX Health Partner for C19 Testing for Travel
Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler
Roche Acquires GenMark
Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization
Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding
WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round
Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test
Thermo Fisher to acquire Mesa Biotech
Scope Fluidics Secures €6.2M Supporting Rapid MDx
SARS- Testing Demand to Continue 'Through 2022, and Beyond'
Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection
Fluidigm Saliva Test for SARS-CoV-2 Uses Extraction-free RT-PCR
Visby Medical Gonorrhea Test Wins $19M AMR Diagnostic Competition
HelixBind Receives $3M NIH Grant to Expand Infection Dx Platform
Nucleix Targeting US Market With Bladder, Lung Cancer Assays
DxTerity Gets CE Mark for At-Home Sample Collection Device
Fetal Cell-Based NIPT by dDigital PCR Demonstrated
ChromaCode Raises $28M for new High Def PCR Technology
ddPCR Used for Fast and Low-Cost NIPT Screening
Study Validates ChromaCode HDPCRT Testing for Tick-Borne Pathogens
Bio-Rad's ddPCR MSI RUO Assay is available
ctDNA Monitoring Is Important for BRAF-Mutant Melanoma
Sysmex Inostics Liquid Biopsy Demonstrates Two-fold Higher Detection
QIAGEN Plans for Next-Generation Digital PCR Systems
Bioneer HIV-1 Dx Kit Gets Korea FDA Approval
New PCR Technology: Transfer-PCR (tPCR) Applications
NimaGen Licenses PCR Tech from Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
Natera Applies Massively Multiplexed PCR to Kidney Transplants
Paragon Genomics, MGI Tech Form Distribution Alliance
Profiles of Key PCR Companies
Abacus Diagnostica
Abbott Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics
Ador Diagnostics
Agilent
Akonni Biosystems
Alveo Technologies
Applied BioCode
Aus Diagnostics
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Binx Health
Biocartis
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
Bruker
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
Cue Health
Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
Diagenode Diagnostics
Diasorin S.p.A.
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Fluidigm Corp
Fluxergy
Fusion Genomics
Genetic Signatures
GenMark Dx
Hibergene Diagnostics
Hologic
Immunexpress
Inflammatix
Invetech
Janssen Diagnostics
Karius
Lexagene
LightDeck Diagnostics
Luminex Corp
Maxim Biomedical
Mbio Diagnostics
Meridian Bioscience
Mesa Biotech
Millipore Sigma
MIODx
Mobidiag
Nanomix
NGeneBio
Operon
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Precipio
Primerdesign
Promega
Prominex
Qiagen Gmbh
Quantumdx
Quidel
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Saw Diagnostics
Seegene
Siemens Healthineers
SkylineDx
Sona Nanotech
SpeeDx
T2 Biosystems
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Veramarx
Visby Medical
XCR Diagnostics
