Global PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Market Report 2022: Featuring GSK, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, & Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Epidemiology, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) inhibitor and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor are therapeutic agents that inhibit binding together of these checkpoint proteins on immune cells, eventually preventing tumors to escape the host immune defense mechanism and control the disease progression. The first PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo developed by Merck Sharp and Dhome (MSD) entered the market in 2014. Jemperli from GSK is the latest market entrant in the segment.

The current market already has seven approved products in the U.S. and a large number of research activities are currently undergoing in this segment generating interest of commercial as well as academic research institutions. In the current period of precision medicine and providing targeted treatment, identification of target patient has become very important as well as complicated. With the emergence of diagnostic test identifying predictive biomarkers, the selection and administration of targeted treatment has become comparativlely conveninent and efficient.

PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors are majorly indicated for the treatment of advanced cases of different cancer indications. The PD-1/PDL-1 inibitor treatment has been found to be more effective in patients demonstrating certain level of predictive biomarkers such as PDL-1 expression. However, these tests are costly and treatment specific which poses a hinderance to smooth administration of these PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors to larger set of patients.

Several players, such as MSD, Bristol Myers Squibb company (BMS), AstraZeneca Plc are among the leading companies actively pursuing research activities in maximizing the potential of PD-1/PDL-1 inhbitors. Companies in the Asia-Pacific region also have rich clinical pipeline and strategically pursuing research activities in this segment.

Competitive Landscape

There are seven product currently available in the market. The first entrant Keytruda drwas a significant share of the market followed by second entrant Opdivo. Imfinzi and Tecentriq also have their combined market share below 20%.

Disease Landscape

In terms of most promising indication for the application of PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors, melanoma appears to be leading as highlighted by experts including data gathered from secondary research.

Segmentation:

Within the research report, the segmentation has made on the basis of:

  • Identified cancer indicattions (Non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and urothelial carcinoma), and

  • The seven major markets (the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan).

This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, and future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.

Demand - Drivers and Challenges
Some of the potential drivers identified by the publisher includes:

  • Increased Use of PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitors in Multiple Sub-set of Cancer Indications

  • Increase in PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Based Combination Regimens

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

  • Immune-related Adverse Events Associated With PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Treatment are a Cause of Concern

  • Treatment Specific Biomarkers Assays Pose Hinderance to Smooth Adoption of PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Treatment

Key Companies Profiled

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

  • Agenus Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Astra Zeneca PLC

  • Beigene Ltd.

  • Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co. Ltd.

  • Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

  • Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

  • Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited

  • Incyte Corporation

  • Biocad

  • CStone Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Markets

5 Indications

6 Products

7 Region

8 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

9 Publisher Research Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j3w55

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pd-1pdl-1-inhibitor-market-report-2022-featuring-gsk-bristol-myers-squibb-astrazeneca--others-301636522.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

