Global pediatric home healthcare market size to amass USD 62.6 billion by 2027

Market Study Report, LLC.
·7 min read

The business intelligence report on ‘global pediatric home healthcare market’ offers a detailed comprehension about the industry’s growth trajectory over 2021-2027. It underlines critical aspects like growth drivers, opportunities, limitations, and challenges shaping the industry dynamics over the analysis period.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global pediatric home healthcare market size was valued at USD 37 billion in 2020 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.8 % over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating a valuation of USD 62.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

The study also makes an elaborate study on the market segmentations including services and regional landscape, thereby uncovering the remunerative prospects for investment for the following years. Moreover, it compiles in-depth profiles of prominent players to render a clear picture of the competitive scenario and help stakeholders formulate beneficial strategies.

Improving life expectancy of premature infants coupled with emergence of home healthcare as an economical alternative to hospital services are primarily responsible for the growth of this business sphere.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3991231/

For the record, as per the Children with Special Health Care Needs (CSHCN), around 5.6 million children in U.S. require minimum 5 hours of in-home medical care. Moreover, parents spend over 1.5 billion hours a year looking after their children, costing USD 3,200 for each family. Such factors indicate a sustained demand in the global pediatric home healthcare industry through 2027.

Notably, pediatric home healthcare includes delivery of medical care at home to children with complex and serious medical conditions or with developmental disabilities. Some of these children need technological assistance for survival. Pediatric care maintains a vast array of healthcare services, ranging from preventive health care to the diagnosis and treatment of acute & chronic diseases.

As cited in the report, shortage of pediatric home care nurses is likely to restrain the market progression over the forecast duration. However, government policies aimed at infant healthcare will present new opportunities for business expansion.

Geographical outlook

Expert analysts speculate that North America accounted for around 35% of global pediatric home healthcare market share in 2020 and is likely to serve as a lucrative growth avenue through 2027, owing to rising awareness regarding pediatric home healthcare medical services.

As long term stays at hospitals may further add to the high healthcare costs in the U.S., many providers are offering variety of services to cater the increasing demand for cost friendly solution for effective patient care.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-pediatric-home-healthcare-market-size-research

Competitive Arena

Interim Healthcare Inc., EnViva Paediatric Care, Pediatric Home Healthcare LLC, New England Home Care Inc.Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health, and BrightStar Care among others. Tendercare Home Health Services Inc.,Bayada Home Health Care, Djk Home Healthcare LLC, and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. are prominent players influencing the overall pediatric home healthcare industry dynamics.

Many leading players are undertaking strategic efforts like partnerships and mergers for expanding their presence in the industry sphere. For instance, in March 2017, Epic Health Services and PSA Healthcare collaborated to form Aveanna Healthcare LLC. While in January 2019, Pediatric Home Service partnered with InTandem Capital Partners LLC to expand and magnify its position in local and international markets.

Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market, by Services (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Skilled Nursing Services

  • Personal Care Assistance

  • Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Interim Healthcare Inc.

  • EnViva Paediatric Care

  • Pediatric Home Healthcare LLC

  • New England Home Care Inc.

  • Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

  • BrightStar Care

  • Tendercare Home Health Services Inc.

  • Bayada Home Health Care

  • Djk Home Healthcare LLC

  • Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Pediatric Home Healthcare Market, by Services, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Pediatric Home Healthcare Market by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Dynamics
3.1. Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.1.1. Home healthcare as a cost-effective alternative
3.1.1.2. Improved life expectancy of premature infants
3.1.2. Market Restraint
3.1.2.1. Shortage of pediatric home care nurses
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
3.1.3.1. Government policies aiming improved infant healthcare, including insurance policies.

Chapter 4. Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market, by Services

5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market by services, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by services 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Pediatric Home Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Skilled nursing services
5.4.2. Personal care assistance
5.4.3. Rehabilitation therapy services

Chapter 6. Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global Pediatric Imaging Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Pediatric Imaging Market to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2027. Global Pediatric Imaging Market is valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pediatric imaging is a subspecialty of diagnostic radiology involving the imaging of fetuses, infants, children, and young adults. The pediatric imaging represents the abnormalities and normalcies of specific age rather than specific imaging techniques or the specific organ. While some diseases observed in pediatrics are similar to adults, however, many circumstances are noticed only in infants. The specialty is mainly considered for the changing aspects of a growing body, from pre-term infants to large adolescents, where the organs pursue growth phases. These require specialized treatment and imaging which can be carried out in a children's hospital, that has all the essential facilities to treat infants and their certain pathologies. Therefore, this factor is expected to impel the demand for pediatric imaging around the world. Furthermore, an increase in demand for advanced healthcare practices in pediatric care, surging adoption of imaging modalities for diagnosis children's disorders, and rising government initiatives to raise awareness are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.newsorigins.com/


