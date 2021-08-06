U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Research Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $49.9 Billion in 2025 - Long-term Forecast to 2030

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pediatric vaccines market.

Major players in the pediatric vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. and Panacea Biotec Ltd.

The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to grow from $28.97 billion in 2020 to $32.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $49.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The pediatric vaccines market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and its related services used to provide immunity to infants and children for specific diseases. The pediatric vaccine is a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child's immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio, and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Vaccine refusal by parents for their children is a prevailing tradition in many countries. Among the reasons for withholding children for vaccination are lack of knowledge, religious and philosophical objections, exaggerated concerns regarding vaccine safety, and others. According to a nationwide survey found that over half (51%) of pediatric services in the United States have the policy to dismiss families that refuse childhood vaccines.

The demand for novel vaccines is steadily growing to deliver improved immunization against challenging infectious diseases (e.g. tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS) and non-communicable chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations.

To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest for pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Hilleman laboratories, global research, and development organization, has announced their plans to develop a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus, a major cause for neonatal infections in women, in the area of maternal and child health.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the pediatric vaccines market. The risk of severe disease outcomes and complications of infectious diseases are increasing in children and adolescents with chronic conditions.

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases among children rises the demand for immunization from chronic diseases, hence, driving the pediatric vaccines market's growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pediatric Vaccines Market Characteristics

3. Pediatric Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pediatric Vaccines

5. Pediatric Vaccines Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Pediatric Vaccines Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Pediatric Vaccines Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Pediatric Vaccines Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Vaccine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Monovalent

  • Multivalent

6.2. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Live Attenuated

  • Inactivated

  • Toxoid

  • Conjugate

  • Other Technologies

6.3. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Infectious Disease

  • Allergy

  • Cancer

7. Pediatric Vaccines Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Indian Immunologicals Limited

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • CSL Limited

  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Panacea Biotec Ltd.

  • Zydus Cadila

  • BIO-MED

  • Squibb

  • Novartis

  • Abbott Laboratries

  • Eli Lillyand Company

  • F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd.

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • VF Corporation

  • Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

  • Bristol-Myers

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Sellas and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Daiichi Sankyo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4r3c5l

