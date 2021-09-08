U.S. markets closed

Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2028 by Charger Type (Level 1, Level 2), by Application (Residential, Commercial)

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market size is expected to reach USD 425,595.0 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2028.

To eliminate the range anxiety issues of Electric Vehicles (EV), various governments are emphasizing the provision of funds for the development of peer-to-peer networks. For instance, the Government of the U.S. has established the Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy, under which it provides support for various activities, such as the development of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructures and peer-to-peer (P2P)) electric vehicle charging networks.

Various governments have mandated allotting space for EV charging in the parking spaces of residential complexes, which is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market.

For instance, in August 2019, the U.K. proposed EV charger mandates for offices and new homes. Under this regulation, residential buildings with more than ten parking spaces under major renovations are expected to have dedicated charging spaces for EVs. Additionally, large nonresidential buildings with 20 parking spaces are expected to have one EV charger by 2025.

Many companies are partnering with energy and utility companies to extend the reach of their peer-to-peer EV charging solutions. For instance, in January 2020, EVmatch announced a pilot project with utilities based in the U.S. state of Vermont, such as Burlington Electric Department and Green Mountain Power. The aim of this initiative is to offer a logistical, affordable, and simple way for property owners to make EV charging available to multi-family residences.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to trigger the sales of automobiles, including electric cars, as consumers would prefer traveling in their personal cars to avoid exposure to coronavirus. Initiatives such as protection against job losses, deferred payments, and benefits offered by finance companies, such as 0% financing, are also expected to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and subsequently trigger the demand for EV charging stations.

Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak is positively impacting the P2P electric vehicle charging market growth.

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report Highlights

  • The level 1 charger segment is anticipated to register a significant growth owing to the increasing number of multi-unit dwellings installing level 1 charging stations

  • The commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of companies such as The Coca-Cola Company and General Motors on making EV charging stations at their facilities open to public

  • European manufacturers of electric utilities, such as Copenhagen Electric and Stromnetz Hamburg, are collaborating to deliver e-roaming services to EV drivers through projects such as evRoaming4EU, which bodes well for the growth of the market in this region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2018 - 2028
2.2 Market, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 3 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Market - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Increasing contribution of transportation sector toward carbon emissions
3.4.1.2 Advances in battery technology and growing emphasis on autonomous vehicles
3.4.1.3 Rise in the number of residential charging stations and growing need to reduce range anxiety among electric vehicle drivers
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Rise in the number of public charging stations
3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.4.3.1 Government regulations and tax exemptions
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Market - PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Charger Type Outlook
4.1 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Share By Charger Type, 2020
4.2 Level 1
4.3 Level 2

Chapter 5 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Application Outlook
5.1 Market Share By Application, 2020
5.2 Residential
5.2.1 Market in residential application, 2018 - 2028
5.2.2 Private Homes
5.2.3 Apartments
5.3 Commercial
5.3.1 Market in commercial application, 2018 - 2028
5.3.2 Destination Charging Station
5.3.3 Fleet Charging Station
5.3.4 Workplace Charging Station

Chapter 6 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Regional Outlook
6.1 Market Share By Region, 2020
6.1 Market, 2018 - 2028
6.2 Market, by charger type, 2018 - 2028
6.3 Market, by application, 2018 - 2028
6.3.1 Market, by residential, 2018 - 2028
6.3.2 Market, by commercial, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2 Company Categorization
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 Key Company Market Ranking, 2020
7.4 Company Analysis Tools
7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis
7.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Company overview
8.2 Financial performance
8.3 Product benchmarking
8.4 Strategic initiatives

  • Chargepoint Inc.

  • ClipperCreek Inc, Inc.

  • Enel X

  • EVBox

  • EV Meter

  • Greenlots

  • hastobe gmbh

  • innogy

  • Power Hero

  • Webasto Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shgyww

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-peer-to-peer-electric-vehicle-charging-markets-2018-2020--2021-2028-by-charger-type-level-1-level-2-by-application-residential-commercial-301371676.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

