The Global PEGylated Proteins Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period

PEGylation is covalently and non-covalently connecting polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as treatments, medications, or vesicles. The industry is expected to expand significantly throughout the anticipated time period, mainly due to increased PEGylation demand, a rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases, and the availability of effective new therapeutic options.

PEGylated chemicals also have certain extra advantages that support the growth of the sector, such as improved proteolytic defense, a longer half-life, decreased toxicity, and reduced immunogenicity. Because of their great biological activity and excellent selectivity, protein medicines have emerged as significant modern pharmacological products.



In combination with protein inactive necessary groups, polyethylene glycol (PEG), a type of non-toxic, high hydrophilic macromolecule polymer, increases the relative molecular mass of the protein drugs, causing some changes to the antigenic determinant that is covered on the surface of the charged property. Both domestically and internationally, there has been noticeable interest in the utilization of PEGylated technology in protein medicines.



A wide range of PEGylated medications on the market has completely established both their therapeutic and commercial usefulness. The preference for protein-based pharmaceuticals over non-protein-based drugs is increasing, and PEGylation’s enhancement of protein stability and circulation half-life is anticipated to drive the PEGylated Protein Industry’s expansion throughout the projection period.



The key driver of the industry’s growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer, kidney illness, and rheumatoid arthritis. For instance, according to estimations from the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), there will be 19.3 million new cases of cancer and 10.3 million cancer deaths globally in 2020.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic was beneficial to the sector. The government and major players increased their investments in the creation of cutting-edge medication candidates for COVID-19 prevention. Increased research and development for new vaccines, diagnostics, and the repurposing of current medicines were closely linked to an increase in investments. For instance, Zydus Cadila, an Indian pharmaceutical company, acquired an Emergency Use Approval (EUA) in April 2021 to use its PEGylated Interferon alpha 2b existing medication to treat COVID-19 patients with mild instances. The medicine had previously been approved to treat Hepatitis B, but after extensive study and clinical trials across India, it was repurposed for COVID-19.



Market Growth Factors



Pegylated proteins are being used more often and in a variety of applications.



The development of more stable and non-immunogenic medicines is made possible by major improvements in PEGylated protein processes, which are predicted to accelerate the growth of the worldwide PEGylated protein market. Given the huge increase in cancer patients, the approach has strong applicability in the treatment of cancer. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9.6 million individuals worldwide lost their lives to cancer in 2018. After being PEGylated, the protein from the CCN family can be employed in the treatment of blood cancer.



The Rising Rate Of Cancer Worldwide



The second-leading cause of death, cancer, is responsible for a significant fraction of all fatalities. Wealthy countries have a substantially higher cancer rate than developing ones. It is anticipated that recognized risk factors will be increasingly prominent in these developing nations due to population growth, aging, and a rise in known risk factors. Lung cancer is among the major cause of cancer-related death in men only in industrialized countries, while breast cancer is the major cause of cancer deaths in developing countries.



Market Restraining Factors



Isolation And Purification Challenges



Protein PEGylation is a complicated process that can be carried out in different ways, depending on the protein’s makeup and the intended use. Inert PEG strings are covalently or non-covalently complexed with proteins of interest. Another crucial step is the purification of the PEGylated protein, which is mostly accomplished through chromatography and electrostatic interactions or molecular sizes. For conditions such as anemia, kidney illness, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, and malignancies, a number of PEGylated medications are in use.



Product and Services Outlook



Based on the Product and Services, the market is divided into Consumables and Services. The market’s substantial revenue share is displayed by the services sector. PEGylated Proteins services are available in both linear and branching formats and can be used with PEGs of various molecular weights. Peptides and proteins frequently have limitations on their capacity to be used therapeutically due to their chemical instability, quick blood circulation, and propensity to trigger an immune response.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, the market is divided into Colony-stimulating factors, Interferons, Erythropoietin, Recombinant factor VII, and Others. Erythropoietin is demonstrating the market’s optimistic growth pace. The expansion of erythropoietin drugs is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as end-stage renal diseases, cancer, HIV, and neurological disorders. Drugs that mimic erythropoietin (EPO) can be used to treat severe anemia in people with cancer, HIV, and renal disease.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is divided into Cancer, Autoimmune diseases, Hepatitis, Multiple sclerosis, Hemophilia, Gastrointestinal disorders, and Others. The market is showing a promising growth rate for the other segments. Protein drug delivery and other disorders are included in the others section. The market for PEGylated Proteins is anticipated to grow as a result of the rising frequency of chronic disorders. PEGylated proteins improve a drug’s action relative to a standard drug by increasing the stability of the substance in the body.



End-User Outlook



Based on the end-user, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, Contract research organizations, and Academic & research institutes. The significant revenue share in the industry was accounted for by Contract Research Organizations (CROs). CROs are currently more prevalent as a result of the rising demand for outside help with contract research and the creation of pharmaceuticals. Additionally, due to the hassle-free process and FDA clearance, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries now rely on CROs for support.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America led the market and held the largest share. The region’s healthcare infrastructure has grown as a result of the incidence of ailments and diseases, chronic conditions, and population awareness of modern therapies. The increase in funding and grants for biologics-based research activities is facilitated by the presence of improved infrastructure and better economic conditions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., NOF Corporation, JenKem Technology Co. Ltd., Creative PEGworks, Celares GmbH, Quanta BioDesign, Ltd., Biomatrik, Inc., Iris Biotech GmbH, and Laysan Bio, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in PEGylated Proteins Market



Nov-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of The Binding Site Group, a UK-based specialist protein company providing diagnostic products and instruments to clinicians and laboratories globally. This acquisition broadened Thermo’s existing specialty diagnostics portfolio.



Aug-2022: Merck Group, the parent organization of Merck Millipore took over the Chemical division of Mecaro, a company focused on manufacturing heater blocks and chemical precursors for semiconductors. This acquisition enhances Merck’s portfolio of semiconductor solutions.



Apr-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched GMP-manufactured Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 protein. The product enhances Thermo’s existing genome editing solutions and provides support to scientists developing personalized CAR T-cell therapeutics.



Mar-2022: Thermo Fisher took over Max Analytical, a chemical instrumentation company providing FTIR-based gas analytical solutions. The acquisition broadened Thermo’s FTIR instrument, software, and service offerings.



Jan-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of PeproTech, a provider of bioscience reagents. The acquisition complemented Thermo’s bioscience business and enabled them to deliver better services to its pharma and biotech customers.



Dec-2021: Thermo Fisher acquired PPD, a pharmaceutical firm offering clinical research and laboratory services. The addition of PPD’s clinical research services enables Thermo to advance its work in launching life-changing therapies to market.



Oct-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with 3M Health Car for maximizing process scalability and efficiency in commercial therapeutic manufacturing. The collaboration integrates Thermo’s HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactor Systems and 3M’s Harvest RC providing premium solutions to advance manufacturing capacity to produce therapeutics.



Jan-2021: Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition of Mesa Biotech, a healthcare test and data company providing the molecular diagnostic test. This acquisition complemented Thermo’s existing test services and helped Thermo cater to the increasing demand for COVID-related testing.



