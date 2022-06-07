U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Global PEM Electrolyzer and MEA Component Market

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report briefly covers the leading electrolyzer technologies used in the water electrolysis process. It analyzes the PEMEL market and its regional and application segments.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PEM Electrolyzer and MEA Component Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284294/?utm_source=GNW


The report also includes an analysis of key components and their estimated and forecast markets by region.

Report Includes:
- 17 data tables and 26 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for proton exchange membrane electrolyzer (PEMEL) and membrane electrode assembly (MEA) components and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast the PEM Electrolyzer market size in value and volumetric means, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by type, component, application, and region
- Identification of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of leading electrolyzer technologies for new and existing applications in hydrogen refuelling stations, refineries, and the chemicals industry
- Assessment of major driving factors, trends, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, with emphasis on recent developments in the PEM electrolyzer industry
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for PEMEL and MEA components used as hydrogen generation systems, their regional and application segments markets
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading PEM electrolyzers manufacturers, including ITM Power, 3M, SGL, Siemens Energy, BASF and Toray

Summary:
Electrolysis is a method of sorting out water into hydrogen and oxygen utilizing an electrolyzer.To enhance the conductivity of the water and increase process efficiency, an electrolyte such as salt is generally added.

The chemical connection between hydrogen and oxygen is broken when the charge is delivered, and hydrogen ions congregate at the electrolyzer cathode. The global electrolyzer market value in terms of installed and manufacturing capacity (megawatts) was extrapolated from research articles, white papers, government documents and other sources using extensive secondary research.

The global PEM electrolyzer market was valued at $REDACTED million in 2021. This figure is expected to increase to $REDACTED million in 2022 and rise to almost $REDACTED billion in 2027, with a projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284294/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


