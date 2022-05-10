ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pen Needles Industry"

- Global Pen Needles Market to Reach US$3.3 Billion by the Year 2026



- Injection pen and pen needles have evolved as an alternative to the conventional methods such as the vial method or syringe method for delivering drugs into an individual`s body. Widely used by patients and healthcare providers to administer drugs for various diseases, pen needles have gained traction owing to the favorable reimbursement structure of several countries and advances in therapy. The pen needle market across the world is anticipated to register healthy growth in the years to come, owing to a rise in the number of individuals suffering from various diseases, specially diabetes and others. Preference to minimally invasive processes, expansion in the population of geriatric individuals, and growing awareness among diabetes patients about hassle-free drug delivery are expected to offer newer business opportunities in the market. The launch of various novel products such as short-length and ultra-thin needles that offer enhanced drug delivery systems, and favorable policies drafted by the government are likely to steer market growth in the coming few years. Chronic ailments such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular diseases have been on the rise over the last few years. Treating these kinds of chronic ailments demands weekly or even daily administration of drugs mainly through pen injectors. Pen injectors are witnessing an upsurge in the demand owing to their reliability, ability for being self-administered sans the need for any physician, and easy-to-use attributes.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pen Needles estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.8% share of the global Pen Needles market. The standard pen needles segment is dominant due to its extensive usage by diabetic individuals. Global market for safety needles is influenced by the strong emphasis on user safety and growing demand for cost effective solutions. The market is essentially driven by snowballing healthcare industry concerns over needle stick injuries and worker safety. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $769 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $255.8 Million by 2026



- The Pen Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$769 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$255.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$270.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. While developed regions especially the US and Europe remain the dominant forces in the global pen needles market, developing market such as Asia-Pacific emerge as key growth drivers given the rapidly evolving healthcare sector in various countries across the region. Europe is projected to account for a larger share in the worldwide pen needles market, owing to an increase in R&D activities on diabetes care, advancements in technology, and rise in the diabetic population. The market for pen needles in Asia-Pacific region on the other hand is expected to grow rapidly. Growing awareness about the prevalence of medical care as well as treatment, increase in R&D activities, and expanding health care segment are some of the factors fostering growth in the region. Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) AdvaCare Pharma Allison Medical Inc. ARKRAY, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Becton, Dickinson and Company Berpu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. GlucoRx Limited Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. HTL-STREFA S.A. Iyon Saglik Medical Links Medical Products, Inc. MHC Medical Products, LLC Montméd Inc. Nipro Corporation Novo Nordisk Owen Mumford Ltd. Promisemed Medical Devices Inc. Simple Diagnostics Terumo Europe NV Trividia Health, Inc. UltiMed, Inc. Van Heek Medical Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH Ypsomed AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What?s In

Store for Healthcare?

EXHIBIT 3: Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020

EXHIBIT 4: % Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

EXHIBIT 6: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 and Elective Surgeries

COVID-19 Impact on Pen Needles Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 7: Pen Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Market Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Needles: A Prelude

Types of Needles

An Insight into Pen Needles

Pen Needles for Insulin Injection

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Pen Needles Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Standard Pen Needles Dominate, Safety Pen Needles to Witness

Fastest Growth

Emerging Markets: Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Top Pen Needle Products

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Pen

Needles

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045

EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

EXHIBIT 11: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045

EXHIBIT 12: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045?

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

EXHIBIT 13: Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in

Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Pen

Needles

EXHIBIT 14: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-

related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 16: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population

Benefit Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 17: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 18: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Pen Needles Gain Traction as Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity

for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens: A Growing Area of Interest

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Needle-Free Alternatives: A Growing Threat

Innovative Technologies Revolutionize Pen Needles Market

Advancements in Insulin Delivery Methods Drive the Demand for

Pen Needles

Advancements in Pen Needle Technology

Droplet Micron Insulin Needle Represents Innovation in the

Diabetes Supply Market

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Pen Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 19: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

EXHIBIT 20: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In

US$) due to Obesity

EXHIBIT 21: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Rising Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Propel the Market for Pen

Needles



