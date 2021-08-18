U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.32
    -18.76 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,175.02
    -168.26 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,640.56
    -15.63 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.64
    +7.47 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.06
    -1.53 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.2750 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,086.50
    -492.09 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.15
    +2.46 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

The global penetration testing market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The major factors fueling the penetration testing market include increasing stringent regulations and compliances mandating regular penetration testing practices, increasing sophistication of cyberattacks resulting in financial and reputational losses for organizations and increased internet penetration and use of smartphones resulting in surge in mobile-based business-critical applications to boost the growth of penetration testing market across the globe during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Penetration Testing Market by Offering, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04128999/?utm_source=GNW


Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Penetration Testing–as-a-Service (PTaaS) is a platform-driven security pen testing solution that harnesses the power of a selectively sourced global talent pool offering creative findings and actionable results.It adds collaborative technology to traditional penetration testing models that drive workflow efficiencies.

The services identify and safely exploit vulnerabilities affecting computer networks, systems, applications, and websites so that any weaknesses discovered can be addressed to mitigate the risk of suffering a malicious attack. In penetration testing services, a pen-testing professional monitors or examines the system and provides proof of concept for each finding on a more granular level, and sometimes the professional services can also provide an actionable remediation plan.

In application area segment, web application to have the highest market share during the forecast period
With an increase in the use of web applications, the process of doing business has changed along with the way of sharing and accessing data.Because of this, malicious attackers get an opportunity to intrude into the system.

Therefore, web application pen testing has become important to defend the application and network.Web Application Penetration Testing is done by simulating unauthorized attacks internally or externally to get access to sensitive data.

This process helps end users in finding out the possibility for a hacker to access the data from the internet, checking out the security of their email servers, and securing the web hosting site and server. Furthermore, the outcomes of web application penetration testing help identify and mitigate the security weaknesses in web applications and other components, such as source code, back-end network, and database associated with application penetration testing.
• By company type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%
• By designation: C-level: 45%, Director level: 30%, Others: 25%
• By region: North America: 35%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, RoW: 15%

Major vendors offering penetration testing market across the globe are Rapid7(US), Fireeye(US), Micro Focus(UK), IBM(US), Secureworks(US), Sciencesoft (US), Acunetix(US), Netsparkar(UK), Veracode(US), Core Security(US), Hackerone(US), Immuniweb(Switzerland), Raxis(US), Coalfire Labs(US), Rhino Security Labs(US), Checkmarx(Israel), Port Swigger(England), Indium Software(US), Netraguard(UK), Offensive Security(US), Vumeric Cybersecurity(US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the penetration testing market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research coverage
The market study covers the penetration testing market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by offering, by application area, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical and by region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall penetration testing market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04128999/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Oil Extends Loosing Streak After Surprise U.S Gasoline Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures extended the longest slide in five months after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories that signaled fuel demand may be under threat as Covid-19’s delta variant menaces the economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 2%, the fifth straight daily decline. Domestic gasoline stockpiles inventories climbed by 696,000 barrels, the first increase in more than a month, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesd

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Oil prices post lowest settlement since May as COVID remains ‘elephant in the room’

    Oil futures on Wednesday post their lowest settlement since May, with concerns surrounding COVID's impact on energy demand pressuring prices even as U.S. government data reveal a more than three million-barrel weekly decline in domestic crude inventories.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Stock?

    3D technology company Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently reported second-quarter earnings for 2021, and investors rewarded the stock with a quick 20% increase following its results. Is this a temporary bump or part of Unity's long-term rise? Here is what might have investors excited and whether there is still time to get on board.

  • JPMorgan, $1.1 Billion Advisors End Legal Battle Over Client Contacts

    A judge dissolved a nearly five-month old temporary restraining order that restricted the advisors’ ability to contact clients.

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO on Earnings, Food Costs and Outlook

    Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield discusses the company's second-quarter earnings, food costs and outlook with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • Analyst Report: Rocket Companies Inc

    Detroit-based Rocket Companies has five main businesses: Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock, a provider of title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace; and Rocket Loans, an online provider of personal loans. The company has 26,000 employees.