The global penetration testing market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2021 to 2026

The major factors fueling the penetration testing market include increasing stringent regulations and compliances mandating regular penetration testing practices, increasing sophistication of cyberattacks resulting in financial and reputational losses for organizations and increased internet penetration and use of smartphones resulting in surge in mobile-based business-critical applications to boost the growth of penetration testing market across the globe during the forecast period.

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Penetration Testing–as-a-Service (PTaaS) is a platform-driven security pen testing solution that harnesses the power of a selectively sourced global talent pool offering creative findings and actionable results.It adds collaborative technology to traditional penetration testing models that drive workflow efficiencies.



The services identify and safely exploit vulnerabilities affecting computer networks, systems, applications, and websites so that any weaknesses discovered can be addressed to mitigate the risk of suffering a malicious attack. In penetration testing services, a pen-testing professional monitors or examines the system and provides proof of concept for each finding on a more granular level, and sometimes the professional services can also provide an actionable remediation plan.



In application area segment, web application to have the highest market share during the forecast period

With an increase in the use of web applications, the process of doing business has changed along with the way of sharing and accessing data.Because of this, malicious attackers get an opportunity to intrude into the system.



Therefore, web application pen testing has become important to defend the application and network.Web Application Penetration Testing is done by simulating unauthorized attacks internally or externally to get access to sensitive data.



This process helps end users in finding out the possibility for a hacker to access the data from the internet, checking out the security of their email servers, and securing the web hosting site and server. Furthermore, the outcomes of web application penetration testing help identify and mitigate the security weaknesses in web applications and other components, such as source code, back-end network, and database associated with application penetration testing.

• By company type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By designation: C-level: 45%, Director level: 30%, Others: 25%

• By region: North America: 35%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, RoW: 15%



Major vendors offering penetration testing market across the globe are Rapid7(US), Fireeye(US), Micro Focus(UK), IBM(US), Secureworks(US), Sciencesoft (US), Acunetix(US), Netsparkar(UK), Veracode(US), Core Security(US), Hackerone(US), Immuniweb(Switzerland), Raxis(US), Coalfire Labs(US), Rhino Security Labs(US), Checkmarx(Israel), Port Swigger(England), Indium Software(US), Netraguard(UK), Offensive Security(US), Vumeric Cybersecurity(US).

Research coverage

The market study covers the penetration testing market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by offering, by application area, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



