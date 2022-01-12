The global peptide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 730 million by 2026 USD 515 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced automated peptide synthesizers.

The reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the peptide synthesis market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2020, the reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate.The peptide synthesis reagents market is further segmented into resins, amino acids, coupling reagents, dyes and fluorescent labeling reagents, and other reagents (such as protecting reagents, linkers, buffers, solvents, and solutions).



The requirement of reagents in bulk quantities, especially in the most preferred solid-phase peptide synthesis method of peptide synthesis, is another factor responsible for the large share of this segment in the peptide synthesis market. GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), AAPPTec (US), Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), Kaneka Corporation (US), Biotage AB (Sweden), CEM Corporation (US), Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Sweden), Advanced ChemTech (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) are some of the major players operating in the peptide synthesis reagents market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the peptide synthesis market

The peptide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).The high growth in this market is attributed to growing R&D funding, rising research activity, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in enhancing equipment and technology of production.



The increasing applications of peptides in therapeutics is further expected to drive the peptide synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 55%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)

• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

• Biotage AB (Sweden)

• Syngene International Ltd. (India)

• Mesa Laboratories inc. (US)

• CEM Corporation (US)

• ProteoGenix (France)

• Bio-Synthesis Inc. (US)

• Dalton Pharma Services (Canada)

• AAPPTec (US)

• vivitide (US)

• AnyGen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• CSBio (US)

• Advanced Chemtech (US)

• Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

• JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH (Germany)

• AmbioPharm Inc. (US)

• Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (India)

• Corden Pharma International (Germany)

• ChemPep Inc. (US)

• CPC Scientific Inc. (US)

• Purolite Pvt Ltd. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the peptide synthesis market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall peptide synthesis market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

