The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 23.36 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the peptide therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by $ 23. 36 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the peptide therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and drugs with extended half-lives.

The peptide therapeutics market analysis includes the route of administration segment and geographic landscape.



The peptide therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Route of Administration

• Parenteral

• Oral

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the collaborations for research and development as one of the prime reasons driving the peptide therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, a strong pipeline of peptide therapeutics and the advent of novel technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the peptide therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Peptide therapeutics market sizing

• Peptide therapeutics market forecast

• Peptide therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peptide therapeutics market vendors that include Almac Group Ltd., AmbioPharm Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bachem AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Ever Pharma, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, PeptiDream Inc., Pfizer Inc., PolyPeptide Group, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Wrong pharma. Also, the peptide therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

