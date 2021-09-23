U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.40
    +56.76 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,785.06
    +526.74 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,065.05
    +168.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.26
    +41.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.15
    +0.92 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.20
    -29.60 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0112 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2860
    +0.5080 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,765.04
    +1,257.10 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.79
    +13.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global per diem nurse staffing market size is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. Higher demand for medical-surgical nurses & increased utilization of staffing agencies, and the rising demand for family nurse practitioners are driving the market. The rising geriatric population leads to an increase in the number of hospital admissions, which is another key factor boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the spread of infectious diseases, especially during flu season, is an important factor resulting in a sudden increase in the number of hospital admissions, thereby creating the need for additional nursing staff. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 959,000 people were hospitalized because of the 2017-2018 influenza season in the U.S. Similarly, the 2018-2019 flu season accounted for 69,000-84,000 hospital admissions in the U.S.

Such temporary need for an additional nurse workforce can be easily fulfilled by per diem nurses, thereby augmenting the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on the medical workforce. With hospitals being overburdened with COVID-19 patients, the demand for per diem nurse staffing is increasing exponentially. At this point, the main aim of healthcare facilities is to deploy the maximum number of medical staff for the management of COVID-19 patients.

Thus, the pandemic is driving market growth. With more patients being hospitalized, more nurses are required for the care, which is impelling the need for temporary nurses. According to June Pulse Survey by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the demand for pre diem staffing increased by 6% during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, lower job security and stringent regulations are creating negativity in nurses to work as per diem nurses, which is a big challenge to the market.

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Report Highlights

  • A significant rise in the number of government & nongovernment hospitals, acute care centers, long-term care centers, and other types of healthcare facilities is anticipated to fuel the market growth

  • North America dominated the global market in 2020 due to the presence of the target population and high demand for nurses

  • Countries like the U.S. have good insurance coverages that make home nurse service, which is usually of per diem type, affordable

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of rising investments by major players due to the growing popularity of per diem services

  • Partnerships and M&As have been the most used strategies in this highly competitive market. For instance, AMN healthcare in 2018 acquired Leader for Today and Philips DiPisa to use their placement expertly

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market driver analysis
3.1.1 Shortage of skilled nurses
3.1.2 Increasing number of hospital admissions
3.1.3 Attractive compensation and benefits provided to per diem nurses
3.1.4 Increasing number of healthcare facilities
3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.2.1 Low job security making nurses hesitant to join as per diem nurses
3.2.2 Stringent regulations and compliances set by authorities for medical staffing
3.3 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Recent Trends and Advancements
3.3.1 Recent Trends
3.3.1.1 COVID-19 pandemic surging the demand for pre diem nurses
3.3.1.2 Retiring nurses opting for per diem nurse staffing
3.3.1.3 Higher utilization of staffing agencies by hospitals
3.3.2 New Advancements
3.3.2.1 Increasing usage of online training programs
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4.1 Penetration Analysis
3.5 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.5.1 PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis
3.5.1.1 Competitive rivalry: High
3.5.1.2 Threat of new entrants: Moderate
3.5.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers: Low
3.5.1.4 Bargaining power of suppliers: Moderate
3.5.1.5 Threat of substitutes: Low
3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1 Political & legal landscape
3.5.2.2 Economic and social landscape
3.5.2.3 Technology landscape
3.6 List of Per Diem Nurse Staffing Providers

Chapter 4 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Regional Analysis
4.1 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Regional Market: Segment Dashboard
4.3 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028
4.3.1 North America
4.3.1.1 North America per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.1.2 The U.S.
4.3.1.2.1 The U.S. per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.1.3 Canada
4.3.1.3.1 Canada per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2 Europe
4.3.2.1 Europe per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2.2 The U.K.
4.3.2.2.1 The U.K. per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.3.1 Germany per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.4.1 France per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2.5 Italy
4.3.2.5.1 Italy per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2.6 Spain
4.3.2.6.1 Spain per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3 Asia Pacific
4.3.3.1 Asia Pacific per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3.2 China
4.3.3.2.1 China. per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3.3 Japan
4.3.3.3.1 Japan per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3.4 India
4.3.3.4.1 India per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.4 Latin America
4.3.4.1 Latin America per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.4.2 Brazil
4.3.4.2.1 Brazil per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.4.3 Mexico
4.3.4.3.1 Mexico per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3.5.1 Middle East & Africa per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.5.2 South Africa
4.3.5.2.1 South Africa per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis
5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
5.2 Competition Categorization
5.3 Company Market Position Analysis
5.4 Company Profiles
5.4.1 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
5.4.1.1 Company overview
5.4.1.2 Financial performance
5.4.1.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.2 HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
5.4.2.1 Company overview
5.4.2.2 Financial performance
5.4.2.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.3 Maxim Healthcare Group
5.4.3.1 Company overview
5.4.3.2 Financial performance
5.4.3.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.4 Supplemental Health Care
5.4.4.1 Company overview
5.4.4.2 Financial performance
5.4.4.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.5 AccounTable Healthcare Staffing
5.4.5.1 Company overview
5.4.5.2 Financial performance
5.4.5.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.6 AMN Healthcare
5.4.6.1 Company overview
5.4.6.2 Financial performance
5.4.6.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.6.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.7 Nurse Staffing LLC
5.4.7.1 Company overview
5.4.7.2 Financial performance
5.4.7.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.8 GHR Healthcare
5.4.8.1 Company overview
5.4.8.2 Financial performance
5.4.8.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.9 Interim HealthCare Inc.
5.4.9.1 Company overview
5.4.9.2 Financial performance
5.4.9.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.9.4 Strategic initiatives
5.4.10 CareerStaff Unlimited
5.4.10.1 Company overview
5.4.10.2 Financial performance
5.4.10.3 Service benchmarking
5.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sp6nfw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-per-diem-nurse-staffing-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301384143.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • Analyst Report: Abbott Laboratories

    Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

  • FDA approves booster shot for some Americans

    Americans 65 and older as well as those with a weakened immune system can get a Pfizer booster shot.

  • New Florida surgeon general discourages vaccine mandates

    Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he's tapping Dr. Joe Ladapo to be surgeon general and health secretary.

  • If we’re to get out of this pandemic it’ll require a global response: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster could come by end of week

    The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer’s booster shot application. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still debating who should be eligible to receive an extra COVID-19 shot.

  • 10 states report record number of COVID hospitalizations

    Ten states are now reporting a record number of hospitalizations and six now have 10% or less of their ICU beds available.

  • Restraining order lifted on NYC vaccine mandate for teachers, staff

    Judge Laurence Love sided with New York City on Wednesday, allowing Mayor Bill De Blasio to go ahead with the COVID vaccine mandate for Department of Education employees, including school teachers and staff.

  • Delta variant surge may be peaking as U.S. daily deaths top 2,000

    The U.S. is once again seeing more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths per day. But as CBS News' Nancy Chen reports, some experts still believe the nation is heading in the right direction. Then, Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, an emergency physician and an adjunct assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the coronavirus headlines of the day.

  • Insurance companies ask COVID patients to split the cost of treatment

    The average cost for a COVID-19 related hospitalization is roughly $20,000, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. As the U.S. vaccination effort continues, more insurers are dropping COVID-19 waivers, requiring patients to split the bill for their hospital stay. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo has more.

  • Delray Beach man to help senior citizens with health insurance questions

    A man in Delray Beach is wanting to help the senior population by offering a free event this Friday.

  • Interview: UCSF Professor of Epidemiology On Pfizer COVID Booster Shot

    The U.s Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer booster shots for seniors and those at high risk from the virus. Interview with Dr. George Rutherford, Professor of Epidemiology at UCSF.

  • Johnson & Johnson: Second COVID-19 vaccine shot boosts protection

    Johnson & Johnson said a second shot of their COVID-19 vaccine increases protection from infection exponentially. ﻿It comes as a decision on booster shots for people 65 and older — who received the Pfizer vaccine — could come as soon as Wednesday. Federal health officials are expected to meet starting Wednesday to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots for those 65 and over. A booster for the J&J vaccine is also looking more likely after new research just released.

  • CDC decision on booster shots expected

    CDC vaccine advisors are expected to release their decision on Pfizer vaccine boosters for all Americans.

  • CDC may vote on booster shots

    CDC may vote on booster shots

  • Johnson & Johnson says second shot is 94% effective against coronavirus

    Johnson & Johnson says a second dose of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine offers greater protection against the virus. CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports on the key finding of the company's newest study. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Hilary Fairbrother joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis of the day's coronavirus headlines.

  • FDA authorizes limited Pfizer booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines

    The FDA has authorized a Pfizer booster shot for COVID-19 vaccines for those 65 or older, or those with underlying health conditions as well as frontline workers.

  • New Florida Surgeon General

    New Florida Surgeon General

  • COVID-19 in Colorado update: Dr. Rachel Herlihy says hospitalizations across the state are plateauing

    Gov. Jared Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19. During the news conference, Herlihy said hospitalizations for COVID-19 appear to be plateauing, though there is that possibility that we could be looking at potential increase in cases again.

  • Vaccine mandate impacting rural hospitals

    There is a potential healthcare crisis in rural Colorado communities because of vaccine mandates. County leaders in Otero County along with multiple healthcare providers have contacted the Governor saying mandates are causing skilled workers to quit.