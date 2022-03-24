Global Perforating Gun Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth in Oilfield Discoveries Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Perforating Gun Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type (Through Tubing Hollow Carrier & Exposed, Wireline Conveyed Casing, TCP), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Pressure, Depth, Type, Orientation, Explosives, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global perforating gun market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Tubing Conveyed perforation system gun type segment dominates the global market



The perforating gun market, by gun type, is segmented into through tubing hollow carrier gun system, wireline conveyed casing gun system, through tubing exposed gun system and tubing conveyed perforation system. The tuning conveyed perforation system is estimated to have the largest market share. The versatile nature and the high operational efficiency of these gun systems are expected to drive through tubing perforation system, which consequently increases the demand of perforating gun.



Onshore segment to lead the global perforating gun market



The onshore application segment holds the largest share in the perforating gun market, followed by offshore. Onshore exploration and re-exploration activities is expected to fuel the growth of onshore perforating gun market during the forecast period.



North America dominates the global perforating gun market in terms of annual growth rate



The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the perforating gun market, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American perforating gun market is expected to be driven by increasing E&P activities concerned with shale and tight oil reserves.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Perforating Gun Market

4.2 Perforating Gun Market in North America, by Application and Country

4.3 Perforating Gun Market, by Gun Type

4.4 Perforating Gun Market, by Depth

4.5 Perforating Gun Market, by Pressure

4.6 Perforating Gun Market, by Well Type

4.7 Perforating Gun Market, by Application

4.8 Perforating Gun Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Rising Exploration and Production of Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources, Especially in North America

5.4.1.2 Growing Need for Maximizing Production Potential of Mature Oil and Gas Fields Through Re-Perforation

5.4.1.3 Increasing Global Oil Demand

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Decline in Capital Expenditure of Oilfield Operators and Service Providers

5.4.2.2 Introduction of Stringent Regulations by Governments Pertaining to Upstream Activities

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Growth in Oilfield Discoveries

5.4.3.2 Digitalization and Automation

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Disruptions in Upstream Oil and Gas Operations and Demand Shock due to COVID-19

5.4.4.2 Transition Toward Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Perforating Gun Market

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.6.2 Perforating Gun Manufacturers

5.6.3 Perforating Gun Service Providers

5.6.4 Oilfield Operators

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Innovations & Patent Registrations

5.9 Key Conferences & Events Between 2022 and 2023

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Perforating Gun Market: Regulations

5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.13.1 Baker Hughes's Impactful Perforation Solution in Caspian Sea

6 Perforating Gun Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Expendebale

6.3 Semi-Expendebale

6.4 Retrievable

7 Perforating Gun Market, by Orientation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internal

7.3 External

8 Perforating Gun Market, by Explosives

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cyclotrimethylene Trimipramines (Rdx)

8.3 Cyclotetramethylene Trinitramine (Hmx)

8.4 Hexanitrosilbene (Hns)

9 Perforating Gun Market, by Gun Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Through Tubing Hollow Carrier Gun System

9.2.1 Increasing Investments in Exploration of and Production from Shallow Offshore Wells to Fuel Market Growth

9.3 Wireline Conveyed Casing Gun System

9.3.1 Rising Well Intervention Activities in Deep and Ultradeep Wells to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Through Tubing Exposed Gun System

9.4.1 Rise in Reperforation of Mature Oil and Gas Wells to Boost Demand for Through Tubing Exposed Gun Systems

9.5 Tubing Conveyed Perforation System

9.5.1 Versatile Nature and High Operational Efficiency of Tubing Conveyed Perforation Systems to Fuel Their Demand

10 Perforating Gun Market, by Depth

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up to 3,000 Ft.

10.2.1 Involvement of Low Capex and Opex to Drive Market Growth

10.3 3,001-8,000 Ft.

10.3.1 Increasing Upstream Activities Related to Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources to Create Growth Opportunities for Market

10.4 Above 8,000 Ft.

10.4.1 Rising Re-Perforation of Mature Oil and Gas Wells Having Depth of Above 8,000 Ft. to Boost Demand for Perforating Guns

11 Perforating Gun Market, by Pressure

11.1 Introduction

11.2 High Pressure

11.2.1 Technological Advancements and Rising Upstream Activities Related to Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Wells to Drive Market Growth

11.3 Low Pressure

11.3.1 Less Complex Nature of Low-Pressure Wells to Drive Market Growth

12 Perforating Gun Market, by Well Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Horizontal Well

12.2.1 Increasing Horizontal Well Drilling Activities to Drive Market Growth

12.3 Vertical Well

12.3.1 Increasing Investments in Exploration and Production of Unconventional Resources to Fuel Market Growth

13 Perforating Gun Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Onshore

13.2.1 Rising Onshore Exploration and Re-Exploration Activities to Fuel Market Growth

13.3 Offshore

13.3.1 Achievement of Cost and Operational Efficiency Through Technological Advancements in Offshore Well Drilling Activities to Boost Market Growth

14 Perforating Gun Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2020

15.3 Market Evaluation Framework

15.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

15.5 Recent Developments

15.5.1 Deals

15.5.2 Others

15.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.6.1 Star

15.6.2 Emerging Leader

15.6.3 Pervasive

15.6.4 Participant

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Companies

16.1.1 Schlumberger Limited

16.1.2 Weatherford

16.1.3 Baker Hughes

16.1.4 Halliburton

16.1.5 Nov Inc.

16.1.6 Core Laboratories

16.1.7 Expro Group

16.1.8 Hunting plc

16.1.9 Dynaenergetics

16.1.10 Xi'an Zz Top Oil Tools Co., Ltd

16.1.11 Tassaroli S.A.

16.1.12 Fhe Usa LLC

16.1.13 LLC Promperforator

16.1.14 Landsea Technical Services Pte. Ltd.

16.1.15 G&H Diversified Manufacturing, L.P.

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Shaanxi Fype Rigid Machinery Co., Ltd.

16.2.2 Northern Colorado Manufacturing, LLC

16.2.3 Oiltech Services

16.2.4 Hunt & Hunt Ltd

16.2.5 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctx00l

