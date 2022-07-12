U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Global Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Devices Market to Reach USD 7.80 Billion by 2030, States a Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Next Move Strategy Consulting
·6 min read
Next Move Strategy Consulting
Next Move Strategy Consulting

Increase in unhealthy lifestyle choices and surge in new product approvals in the field of peripheral artery disease drive the global peripheral artery disease devices market growth.

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global peripheral artery disease (PAD) devices market accrued USD 4.02 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 7.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, competitive landscape, and top segments. Moreover, it offers detailed account of driving factors and opportunities that will help market players in devising their strategies accordingly.

Mentioning valuable insights, analysis, and information in 535 pages, the report aims to touch each and every aspect of the peripheral artery disease devices industry and present the data in tabular and graphical format as well. With 313 tables and 283 figures, the report is helpful source of information for investors, leading market players, new entrants, and stakeholders to make data-driven decisions.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/peripheral-artery-disease-market/request-sample

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.02 billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 7.80 billion

CAGR

7.5%

No. of Pages

535

Tables

313

Figures

283

Segments covered

Type and Geography.

Drivers

Increase in unhealthy lifestyle choices

Surge in new product approvals

Opportunities

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies

Owing to the in-depth analysis of each growth-driving and growth-inhibiting factor, the report becomes a valuable source of information to strategize and devise the future course of action. Increase in unhealthy lifestyle choices and surge in new product approvals in the field of peripheral artery disease drive the growth of the global peripheral artery disease devices market. Moreover, high risk factors such as diabetes and smoking lead to increase in incidence of peripheral arterial diseases. This, in turn, contributes to the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in concerns of restenosis, which involves the reoccurrence of peripheral artery disease even after the treatment, restrains the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that can be capitalized on to raise the peripheral artery disease devices market share by market players, the Lead Analyst for the Life Sciences & Healthcare category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, said, “The improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies create new opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, surge in approval for innovative products by leading health governing bodies would present opportunities for rise in revenue streams.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/peripheral-artery-disease-market

The report provides an extensive analysis of key segments of the peripheral artery disease devices market based on type and geography. This analysis is presented in tabular and graphical formats to improve the overall understanding of the growth patterns and take decisions for the coming years. According to the report, the type segment is sub-segmented into peripheral angioplasty balloons, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, peripheral catheters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, plaque modification devices, peripheral stents, and peripheral accessories.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The report states that North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and will maintain its highest revenue generation trend throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to surge in healthcare expenditure and the implementation of minimally invasive surgeries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is due to huge patient pool and unmet medical requirements in the region.

The research provides the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment based on regions and their respective countries. This analysis is valuable for gaining insights the performance of segment in particular regions and countries. It will help in adopting strategies that would lead to rise in the peripheral artery disease devices market size.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/peripheral-artery-disease-market/inquire-before-buying

Leading market players are analyzed in the report to outline the competitive scenario and assist in determining the steps to be taken to gain an edge over others. Leading players of the global peripheral artery disease devices market profiled and analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Terumo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BIOTRONIK, AngioDynamics, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG. The research highlights sales value based on business and geographic segments along with key moves & developments. These insights are helpful in gaining the competitive advantage by adopting necessary strategies.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/peripheral-artery-disease-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Endotherapy Devices Market by Product (GI Devices & Accessories, ERCP Devices & Accessories, Other Endotherapy Devices & Accessories), Application (Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Neuro-Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Other), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Advanced Anesthesia Monitors, Basic Anesthesia Monitors, Integrated Anesthesia Workstations), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Sphygmomanometers, Blood Pressure Transducers, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors, Automated Blood Pressure Monitors) by Technology (Digital, Aneroid, Wearable) by End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Laboratories) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com


