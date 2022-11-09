U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report 2022: Featuring Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb & More

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


General population studies have reported that 7 to 8% adults currently have chronic neuropathic pain, where the reported incidence is of 8 cases per 1,000 individuals per year. In the U.K. alone, 26% individuals with diabetes experience peripheral neuropathic pain. Globally, this figure translates to approximately 50 million individuals, which will further increase as is anticipated that the prevalence of diabetes will grow to an estimated 4.4% by 2030.

Anticonvulsant pregabalin (Lyrica, Pfizer) is among the most widely spread drug for neuropathic pain. Drug manufacturers and developers are thus required to demonstrate improved efficacy to patients while simultaneously report cost-benefit to insurers and regulatory bodies. In terms of market competition, the existing brands are being continually expanded across geographies. Commercialization of pipeline entities into the market will somewhat offset generic erosion.

The report offers strategic insights into the overall Peripheral Neuropathy market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2022 to 2030. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of treatment and different geographies. The drug types studied for analyzing the overall global peripheral neuropathy market are segmented into pharmacological therapies and non-pharmacological therapies. Pharmacological therapies includes pain reliever, anti-seizure medication, antidepressants. Non Pharmacological therapies transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, plasma exchange and intravenous immune globulin and others (physical therapy and surgery).

Pharmacological therapies most commonly used and dominates the peripheral neuropathy market, while non-pharmacological therapies are used along with other treatment options. Anti-seizure medications occupies maximum share in peripheral market around 41% in 2016, followed by antidepressants and pain killers. Anti-seizure medication include Gabapentin and Pregabalin, that are used as first line of treatment, with Pregabalin occupying major share. Among antidepressants, Amitriptyline is widely recommended for neuropathic pain and thus dominates the peripheral neuropathy antidepressant market.

At present, North America was observed as the largest market for peripheral neuropathy. The rising geriatric population, growing incidences of diabetes in the region is the prime factor driving the North America peripheral neuropathy market. U.S. held the largest share in North America due to factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure, major pharmaceutical giants based in the country, high research trials on peripheral neuropathy in the country and high prices of the medication generating high revenue. Asia Pacific would exhibit the fastest growth rate in the Global Peripheral Neuropathy market due to aging population, increasing health awareness and high prevalence of the diabetes, cancer and HIV/AIDS.

Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

  • Pharmacological Therapies

  • Pain Relievers

  • Tramadol

  • Oxycodone

  • Cylcooxgenase Inhibitors

  • Corticosteroid

  • Anti-seizure medication sction

  • Gabapentin

  • Pregabalin

  • Antidepressants

  • Amitriptyline

  • Doxepin

  • Nortriptyline

  • Duloxetine

  • Venlafaxine

  • Non-Pharmacological Therapies

  • Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation

  • Plasma exchange and intravenous immune globulin

  • Others(Physical Therapy and Surgery)

Key Questions Answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Peripheral Neuropathy market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Peripheral Neuropathy market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Peripheral Neuropathy market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Peripheral Neuropathy market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Peripheral Neuropathy market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

 1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Peripheral Neuropathy Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Peripheral Neuropathy Market: By Treatment Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. North America Peripheral Neuropathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. UK and European Union Peripheral Neuropathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Asia Pacific Peripheral Neuropathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Latin America Peripheral Neuropathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Peripheral Neuropathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Cipla Limited

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • Lupin Limited

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Novartis

  • Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwte0u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-peripheral-neuropathy-market-report-2022-featuring-abbott-eli-lilly-and-company-glaxosmithkline-bristol-myers-squibb--more-301673309.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

