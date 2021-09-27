U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.75
    +23.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,873.00
    +199.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,391.00
    +72.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.40
    +17.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.10
    +1.12 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.70
    +5.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6780
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,207.14
    +2,207.20 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.29
    +0.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,255.56
    +6.75 (+0.02%)
     

Global Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AVITA Medical Ltd. & Aroa Biosurgery Ltd. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The permanent artificial skin market is poised to grow by USD 4.41 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate -Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Permanent Artificial Skin Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Permanent Artificial Skin Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AVITA Medical Ltd., Aroa Biosurgery Ltd., Eucare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Mallinckrodt Plc, MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, MiMedx Group Inc., Misonix Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increase in R&D funding has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of treatment and lack of reimbursements might hamper the market growth.

Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41631

Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market -The cardiac rehabilitation market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.55 billion during 2021-2025, at a CAGR of 6.14%. Download a free sample report.

Assistive Technology Market -The assistive technology market has the potential to grow by USD 7.93 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%. Download a free sample report.

Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our permanent artificial skin market report covers the following areas:

  • Permanent Artificial Skin Market size

  • Permanent Artificial Skin Market trends

  • Permanent Artificial Skin Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growth of the geriatric population leading to increased incidences of chronic wounds as one of the prime reasons driving the permanent artificial skin market growth during the next few years.

Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Permanent Artificial Skin Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Permanent Artificial Skin Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist permanent artificial skin market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the permanent artificial skin market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the permanent artificial skin market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of permanent artificial skin market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by the End user

  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Other healthcare centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by the End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AVITA Medical Ltd.

  • Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.

  • Eucare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

  • Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • Mallinckrodt Plc

  • MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG

  • MiMedx Group Inc.

  • Misonix Inc.

  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-permanent-artificial-skin-market-2020-2024--evolving-opportunities-with-avita-medical-ltd--aroa-biosurgery-ltd--17000--technavio-reports-301384351.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bull Market Rally On Track, 5 Stocks In Buy Zones; Tesla FSD Beta Opens

    Bulls prevailed in a pivotal week for the stock market rally. Here's what to do now. Tesla broke out ahead of a big FSD Beta release.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • Bond Yields Are Surging and Could Keep Rising. What That Means for Stocks.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • 2 Top Telehealth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It might be convenient to think of telehealth as a remnant of the pandemic, a new way of doing things that will quickly disappear when things go back to normal. Telehealth was growing by leaps and bounds even before COVID-19 forced many of us to connect with healthcare professionals virtually. With so many companies now touting elements of remote care, it can be hard for investors to choose how to get exposure to this burgeoning industry.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Oil Extends Surge as WTI Jumps Above $75 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week’s trading on signs that the crude market is tightening amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingWest Texas Intermediate topped $75 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains, w

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

    Cryptocurrency exchanges and providers of crypto services are scrambling to sever business ties with mainland Chinese clients, after Beijing last Friday issued a blanket ban on all crypto trading and mining. In a culmination of years of efforts to rein in the sector, 10 powerful Chinese government bodies including the central bank, said overseas exchanges were barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet - a previously grey area - and vowed to jointly root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activities. Huobi Global and Binance, two of the world's largest exchanges and popular with Chinese users, have stopped new registrations of accounts by mainland customers.

  • EV Maker Polestar Plans to Go Public Via Gores SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Co

  • 10 Best Stocks for Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks for dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of these dividend stocks’ outlook for 2021 and the merits of dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Dividends. With the spread of the Delta variant exacerbating the pandemic-driven recession, […]

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.