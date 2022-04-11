The Global Personal Care Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 28.28 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Personal Care Chemicals Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the personal care chemicals market and it is poised to grow by $ 28. 28 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the personal care chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in e-commerce sales of personal care products, strategic initiatives by market vendors, and increasing penetration in developing economies.

The personal care chemicals market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The personal care chemicals market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skin care

• Hair care

• Cosmetics

• Fragrances

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for male personal care products as one of the prime reasons driving the personal care chemicals market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for personal care products with active ingredients and growing R&D activities of market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on personal care chemicals market covers the following areas:

• Personal care chemicals market sizing

• Personal care chemicals market forecast

• Personal care chemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal care chemicals market vendors that include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, RAG-Stiftung, Sasol Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the personal care chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

