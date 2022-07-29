U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market
Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care electrical appliances market reached a value of US$ 20.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Personal care electrical appliances are various grooming products used for oral and hair care and maintaining personal hygiene. Some of the commonly used appliances include electrical toothbrushes, plaque removers, epilators, shavers, trimmers, hair straightener, curlers and dryers. These devices are available in a wide range of portable, compact-sized and travel-friendly variants and are either electrically or battery operated. In comparison to the traditionally used non-electric variants, these products also offer enhanced convenience to the user and are more cost-effective.

Significant growth in the electronics industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing emphasis on maintaining personal health and hygiene among individuals are also driving the market growth. For instance, male consumers are increasingly becoming inclined toward keeping beards and experimenting with hairstyles, which has further enhanced the demand for shavers and trimmers.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of heat- and chemical-free variants that cause minimal or no damage to the hair or skin after prolonged use, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing budget-friendly styling and body care products that can be used by the all age-groups.

In line with this, rising female workforce participation and their increasing focus on personal well-being are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the easy products' availability through online retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Colgate-Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy Limited, Homedics USA LLC (FKA Distributing Co. LLC), Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Shanghai POVOS Electric Works Co. Ltd., Shiseido Company Limited and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global personal care electrical appliances market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global personal care electrical appliances market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global personal care electrical appliances market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Hair Care Appliances
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Hair Dryer
6.1.2.2 Hair Straightener
6.1.2.3 Hair Styler
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Hair Removal Appliances
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Trimmer
6.2.2.2 Power Shaver
6.2.2.3 Epilator
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Oral Care Appliances
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Major Types
6.3.2.1 Powered Toothbrush
6.3.2.2 Oral Irrigator
6.3.3 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Electric
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Battery Operated
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Online
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Offline
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Conair Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Helen of Troy Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Homedics USA LLC (FKA Distributing Co. LLC)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Lion Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Shanghai POVOS Electric Works Co. Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Shiseido Company Limited
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 The Procter & Gamble Company
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm96lg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


