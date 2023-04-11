The global personal care electrical appliances market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.91% during 2022 to 2028

ReportLinker

The global personal care electrical appliances market size is expected t- grow at a CAGR of 12.91% during 2022 t- 2028. MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES. Rising Number of Working Women In Developing Countries.

The demand for personal care electrical appliances has increased as the female workforce population has increased. In a professional lifestyle, an individual’s appearance is important t- their role and designation. Thus, with the rise in the female population, the usage of personal care electrical appliances products is als- expected t- increase in further years. The rising female labor workforce has als- augmented the need for personal care products, especially electrical appliances, in the personal care electrical appliances market. Moreover, major beauty & personal care industry players have expanded their product portfoli- in the personal care electrical appliances apart from their fast-moving electrical goods. These vendors mainly focus on manufacturing women-based products compared t- males, as women are more concerned about their beauty and personality than men. Many existing vendors in these developing countries are expected t- increase their presence across other countries t- expand the market. For instance, Nova India is a leading fast-moving electrical goods company. The company offers a wide range of women’s care electrical appliances, including bikini trimmers, hair styling kits, hair dryers & blow dryers, and hair straighteners.



Rising Demand Among Men For Personal Grooming



Some common personal grooming habits include applying make-up, bathing, hair removal, dressing, skin care, and teeth care. Personal grooming is highly based on an individual’s feelings and perceptions and highly varies among males and females. Moreover, personal grooming plays a major role in self-grooming, mainly due t- the social arena and for uplifting an individual’s confidence and self-esteem. There has been a rise in the use of personal care & cosmetic products such as disposable razors, aftershave balm, beard trimmers, beard oil, shampo- & conditioner for beards, nourishing balm, nose hair trimmers, hair clippers, all-in-one shower products, eye cream, hydrating body lotion, and others. Thus, many men are inclined towards their looks related t- body health, grooming, and increasing self-confidence. Many men are getting habitual t- these habits with the growing use of personal grooming products, which is contributing t- the personal care electrical appliances market. Furthermore, many key vendors have initiated raising awareness about wellness and beauty products, especially among men, t- build a strong customer base. Rising conversations about the products bring higher resonance among young men, especially millennials and gen Z, wh- align themselves with branded products.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Low Penetration Among Low- And Middle-Income Countries



The penetration of personal care electrical appliances products remains low in low-& middle-income countries as compared t- the developed nations. The low awareness about electrical appliances in developing markets, the high cost of personal care products, and the lack of awareness about personal care and hygiene are major growth inhibitors for the personal care electrical appliances market. Further, end-users in many countries such as APAC, the Middle East & Africa perceive personal care electrical products as luxurious. Thus, their penetration among households for personal usage of these products remains low in these regions. Moreover, due t- a lack of personal hygiene awareness, low-and middle-income populations are less aware of other personal care, cosmetics, beauty, and hygiene products. People are unaware of the benefits of using a facial steamer, hair straightener, or hair dryer. Thus, unawareness of these products leads t- a lack of adoption of personal care electrical appliances.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global personal care electrical appliances market by product has been broadly classified int- hair, oral care, facial care, and others. The significantly increasing technological advancement in hair care appliances dominated the hair segment, with a nearly 60% market share in 2022. Growing urbanization and improving ruralization have increased the demand for personal care electrical appliances, especially hair tools. Moreover, this type of tool is highly preferred among young populations, especially millennials & gen Z; thus, the demand for these tools is high among young adults. Many key beauty players have expanded their product portfoli- in the personal care electrical appliances portfolio. For instance, VEGA is a well-known vendor for manufacturing personal care appliances, beauty care accessories, men’s grooming, and others.



Segmentation by Product



• Hair

- Hair Styling

- Hair Removal

- Hair Care

• Oral Care

- Toothbrush

- Oral Irrigator

• Face Care

• Others



INSIGHT BY POWERED SUPPLY



The global personal care electrical appliances market by powered supply is classified int- electric-powered and battery-operated. The electric-powered segment held the larger personal care electrical appliances market share in 2022. Some of the personal care electrical appliances that are electrically powered mainly include men’s grooming products, hair tools, face tools, and a few oral tools. The rise in technological innovations in personal care products and increasing demand for personal care electrical appliances, especially among men, are some of the market’s major trends. A few top vendors have expanded their product portfoli- and initiated by introducing new forms of electric-powered personal care products in the industry. For instance, HTC, a well-known electronic manufacturing firm, has initiated its brand HTC Personal Care built by Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory, t- manufacture and produce electric-powered personal care electrical products in the market. These products include HTC Men Electric Shaver, HTC Hair Dryer, HTC Hair Straightener, and HTC Lady Shaver.



Segmentation by Powered Supply



• Electric Powered

• Battery Operated



INSIGHT BY GENDER



The female segment held the most substantial global personal care electrical appliances market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the industry share. The female segment is expected t- grow faster than the male segment in the market as women prefer t- use hair tools, especially hair dryers, hair straighteners, and others, for their daily routine. Moreover, the rising working women population, especially in developed countries, is als- expected t- boost the demand for personal care electrical appliances.



Segmentation by Gender



• Male

• Female



INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the global personal care electrical appliances market in 2022. Serval stores are usually located in the center parts of several localities and attract a huge customer base. Consumers in different countries intend t- g- for B2B stores. Therefore, major sales of personal care electrical appliances products happen via B2B supermarkets and hypermarkets. The offline channel als- witnesses high sales directly t- end-users by distributors. Distribution via retail stores is a substantial revenue-generating opportunity for several vendors in the personal care electrical appliances market. Retail stores, in general, are a powerful market-capturing platform for several vendors in the industry. It becomes equally important for vendors t- pitch and promote their products s- that they can earn brand loyalty from consumers.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global personal care electrical appliances market, accounting for a significant revenue share in 2022. High disposable income, strong awareness about self-care and hygiene, and the culture of smaller and nuclear households are the major elements that have led t- such huge demand in the region. Apart from that, deep penetration of some largest distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and significant internet and online shopping access has made the market growth easy. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries driving the demand in the North American personal care electrical appliances market and are expected t- keep leading the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

• APAC

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global personal care electrical appliances market is highly fragmented, with several top vendors operating. However, the market is witnessing consolidation, albeit at a slow pace. The key personal care electrical appliances market players include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Lion Corporation, Havells India, Helen of Troy, Spectrum Brands, Shiseid- Company, Groupe SEB, Panasonic Group, and Koninklijke Philips. Further, over the past couple of years, the industry has witnessed the entry of many external players with new product innovation, quality, price, service, and technology t- drive up their share in the market. Mergers and acquisitions are common within the industry as players look t- expand and become more comprehensive in their offerings. This trend is witnessed among vendors in a landscape where new business models and focus on developing the portfoli- of their establishments are expected t- drive growth. The focus is heavily shifting toward rising demand among men for personal grooming and technological innovation in hair care appliances.



Key Company Profiles



• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Lion Corporation

• Havells India

• Helen of Troy

• Spectrum Brands

• Shiseid- Company

• Groupe SEB

• Panasonic Group

• Koninklijke Philips



Other Prominent Vendors



• Nobby by TESCOM

• VEGA

• Wahl Clipper Corporation

• ANDIS COMPANY

• Flyco

• POVOS

• Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing (HTC Personal Care)

• CONAIR

• Dyson

• Bi- Ionic

• Elchim

• Farouk Systems

• John Paul Mitchell Systems

• Syska

• Brüush

• Nova India



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the personal care electrical appliances market?

2. What is the growth rate of the personal care electrical appliances market?

3. Which region dominates the global personal care electrical appliances market?

4. What are some of the latest trends that will shape the future of the personal care electrical appliances market?

5. Wh- are the key players in the global personal care electrical appliances market?

