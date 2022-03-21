Global Personal Care Functional Ingredients Growth Opportunities Market Report 2022 to 2026
Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Care Functional Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's analysis of the personal care functional ingredients market aims at quantifying the consumption and analyzing the impact of key disruptive, transformative, and competitive trends across the value chain order to present a forecast for the five year period of 2022 to 2026. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the personal care functional ingredients market on the basis of key product types and subtypes, source, applications, and geographies.
The ever-growing prominence of disruptive forces, including the shift toward sustainability and circular economy, and the tightening regulatory scenario with respect to the use of synthetic ingredients are expected to have wide-scale implications on the personal care functional ingredients market. Additionally, the growth in end-use industry, magnified by trends such as increasing demand for multi-functional ingredients, growth in the uptake of bio-based and certified ingredients, increasing penetration of social media, and increased focus on male grooming are expected to further drive market growth in the near future.
Growing consumer awareness about the potential harmful side-effects of synthetic ingredients is expected to boost the natural personal care functional ingredients market during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, with the presence of various global and regional participants. Companies are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies, with the expansion of product portfolios across geographies being a key growth strategy. Expanding the bio-based ingredient portfolio remains a key area of focus.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Scope of Analysis
Key Findings, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Segmentation
Segmentation Description By Product Type, Surfactants, and Emulsifiers
Segmentation Description By Product Type, Emollients, and Humectants
Product Description by Application
Key Competitors
Forecast Methodology, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Value Chain, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Trends by Ingredients
Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Care and its Influence on Personal Care Functional Ingredients - Current and Future
Beauty Trends, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Forecast Assumptions, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Key Growth Metrics for Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Revenue Forecast, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Unit Shipment Forecast, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Revenue Forecast by Source, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Revenue Forecast by Application, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Revenue Forecast by Region, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Competitive Environment, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Competitive Landscape, Personal Care Functional Ingredients
Competitive Benchmarking, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Competitive Benchmarking, Rheology Modifiers
Competitive Benchmarking, Emollients and Humectants
Major Ingredients Launches in Personal Care Functional Ingredients - Natural Category
Major Ingredients Launches in Personal Care Functional Ingredients - Acquisitions and Expansion
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Key Growth Metrics for Surfactants and Emulsifier
Growth Drivers for Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Growth Restraint for Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Revenue Forecast, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Revenue Forecast by Source, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Revenue Forecast by Application, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Revenue Forecast by Region, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application, Surfactants and Emulsifiers
Bio Surfactants - Increased Focus on Low Toxicity and Better Skin Compatibility
Bio Surfactants - Increasing Number of Ingredient Manufacturers are Focusing on Developing Bio-surfactants of Microbial and Plant Origin
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rheology Modifiers
Key Growth Metrics for Rheology Modifiers
Growth Drivers for Rheology Modifiers
Growth Restraint for Rheology Modifiers
Revenue Forecast, Rheology Modifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast, Rheology Modifiers
Revenue Forecast by Source, Rheology Modifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Rheology Modifiers
Revenue Forecast by Application, Rheology Modifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Rheology Modifiers
Revenue Forecast by Region, Rheology Modifiers
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Rheology Modifiers
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Source, Rheology Modifiers
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application, Rheology Modifier
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Emollients and Humectants
Key Growth Metrics for Emollients and Humectants
Growth Drivers, Emollients and Humectants
Growth Restraint, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue Forecast, Emollients and Humectants
Unit Shipment Forecast, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue Forecast by Source, Emollients and Humectants
Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Emollients and Humectants
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue Forecast by Application, Emollients and Humectants
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue Forecast by Region, Emollients and Humectants
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Source, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Emollients and Humectants
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application, Emollients and Humectants
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Natural Personal Care Functional Ingredients to Cater To the Growing Sustainability Trend
Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Regulatory Emphasis and Defined Marketing and Labeling Claims to Boost Growth
Growth Opportunity 3 - The Trend of Multifunctional Personal Care and Cosmetic Products to Support Growth
7. Next Steps
