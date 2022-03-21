U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

Global Personal Care Functional Ingredients Growth Opportunities Market Report 2022 to 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Care Functional Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's analysis of the personal care functional ingredients market aims at quantifying the consumption and analyzing the impact of key disruptive, transformative, and competitive trends across the value chain order to present a forecast for the five year period of 2022 to 2026. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the personal care functional ingredients market on the basis of key product types and subtypes, source, applications, and geographies.

The ever-growing prominence of disruptive forces, including the shift toward sustainability and circular economy, and the tightening regulatory scenario with respect to the use of synthetic ingredients are expected to have wide-scale implications on the personal care functional ingredients market. Additionally, the growth in end-use industry, magnified by trends such as increasing demand for multi-functional ingredients, growth in the uptake of bio-based and certified ingredients, increasing penetration of social media, and increased focus on male grooming are expected to further drive market growth in the near future.

Growing consumer awareness about the potential harmful side-effects of synthetic ingredients is expected to boost the natural personal care functional ingredients market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, with the presence of various global and regional participants. Companies are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies, with the expansion of product portfolios across geographies being a key growth strategy. Expanding the bio-based ingredient portfolio remains a key area of focus.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Findings, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Segmentation

  • Segmentation Description By Product Type, Surfactants, and Emulsifiers

  • Segmentation Description By Product Type, Emollients, and Humectants

  • Product Description by Application

  • Key Competitors

  • Forecast Methodology, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Value Chain, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Trends by Ingredients

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Care and its Influence on Personal Care Functional Ingredients - Current and Future

  • Beauty Trends, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Forecast Assumptions, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Key Growth Metrics for Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Revenue Forecast, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Revenue Forecast by Source, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Revenue Forecast by Application, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Competitive Environment, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Competitive Landscape, Personal Care Functional Ingredients

  • Competitive Benchmarking, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Competitive Benchmarking, Rheology Modifiers

  • Competitive Benchmarking, Emollients and Humectants

  • Major Ingredients Launches in Personal Care Functional Ingredients - Natural Category

  • Major Ingredients Launches in Personal Care Functional Ingredients - Acquisitions and Expansion

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Key Growth Metrics for Surfactants and Emulsifier

  • Growth Drivers for Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Growth Restraint for Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Revenue Forecast, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Revenue Forecast by Source, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Revenue Forecast by Application, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application, Surfactants and Emulsifiers

  • Bio Surfactants - Increased Focus on Low Toxicity and Better Skin Compatibility

  • Bio Surfactants - Increasing Number of Ingredient Manufacturers are Focusing on Developing Bio-surfactants of Microbial and Plant Origin

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rheology Modifiers

  • Key Growth Metrics for Rheology Modifiers

  • Growth Drivers for Rheology Modifiers

  • Growth Restraint for Rheology Modifiers

  • Revenue Forecast, Rheology Modifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Rheology Modifiers

  • Revenue Forecast by Source, Rheology Modifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Rheology Modifiers

  • Revenue Forecast by Application, Rheology Modifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Rheology Modifiers

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Rheology Modifiers

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Rheology Modifiers

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Source, Rheology Modifiers

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application, Rheology Modifier

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Emollients and Humectants

  • Key Growth Metrics for Emollients and Humectants

  • Growth Drivers, Emollients and Humectants

  • Growth Restraint, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue Forecast, Emollients and Humectants

  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue Forecast by Source, Emollients and Humectants

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Source, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Emollients and Humectants

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue Forecast by Application, Emollients and Humectants

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Emollients and Humectants

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Source, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Emollients and Humectants

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application, Emollients and Humectants

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Natural Personal Care Functional Ingredients to Cater To the Growing Sustainability Trend

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Regulatory Emphasis and Defined Marketing and Labeling Claims to Boost Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - The Trend of Multifunctional Personal Care and Cosmetic Products to Support Growth

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fjmhg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


