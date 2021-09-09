U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.08
    +1.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,043.84
    +12.77 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,299.66
    +13.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.94
    -1.36 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8460
    -0.4140 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,123.63
    +519.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.27
    +25.60 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.28
    -77.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Global Personal Drones Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Abstract: - Global Personal Drones Market to Reach $19. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Drones estimated at US$3. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Drones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032477/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR
- The Personal Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.8% and 21.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • 3D Robotics

  • Blade / Horizon Hobby

  • DJI Innovations

  • Eachine

  • Hubsan

  • JJRC

  • Parrot

  • SkyTech

  • Syma Toys

  • Walkera




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032477/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: USA Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: China Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: France Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: UK Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Drones by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Drones by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Drones by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032477/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Why the SEC cracking down on Coinbase could level the crypto playing field

    As Coinbase claims the SEC blocked them from offering a service already rampant in crypto, one expert says the joke is on those seeking regulatory approval.

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • Oil Slumps After China Releases Crude From Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged after China announced that it has released oil from its strategic reserves in an effort to alleviate pressure from rising raw material prices. Global benchmark Brent declined by 1.4%. China released oil reserves in phased and batches, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in statement late Thursday local time. The move primarily targets domestic refining and chemical integration firms.Crude in recent days has fluctuated between gains and losses a

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in India as part of restructuring

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. fell 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the automaker said it would cut about 4,000 jobs as it restructures its India operations, including immediately ceasing making vehicles for sale in the country. The company will also wind down operations at its Sanand vehicle assembly plant by the fourth quarter and at its Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by the second quarter of 2022. Ford said its India operations will still have the second-largest salaried workf

  • Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company agreed to acquire MineralTree for $500 million in cash. MineralTree is a provider of accounts payable automation and business-to-business payments solutions. Global Payments said MineralTree’s cloud native solutions substantially expand Global Payments’ target addressable markets and provide significant incremental avenues for growth in one of the most attractive technology markets. The transaction is expected to close

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k)

    While many companies offer their employers access to 401(k) plans, there is no requirement mandating them to do so. But this could soon change under a proposal that would require more employers to offer their workers 401(k) plans and other … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Australian banks reject pressure to deal with cryptocurrency firms

    Two of Australia's largest lenders, National Australia Bank (NAB) and Westpac, on Thursday rejected criticism that they are stymieing competition by refusing to do business with cryptocurrency providers. Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the sector, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks. "It's one of the emerging issues that we are looking at - what should our relationship be, if at all, with cryptocurrency," NAB Chief Executive Ross McEwan told a regular parliamentary hearing.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • Oil futures gain ground ahead of U.S. storage data

    Oil futures moved higher early Thursday as traders awaited official data on U.S. inventories and a large of chunk of output in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline in the wake of Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery (CL00) (CLV21) rose 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNX21) the global benchmark, was up 52 cents, or 0.7%, at $73.12 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.