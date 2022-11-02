The Global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market to Show Positive Growth at a Tremendous CAGR of 9.60% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The personal emergency response systems (PERS) market is expanding due to factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of falls in older adults, a surge in the launch of PERS or medical alert system products, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure facilities around the world.

The personal emergency response systems (PERS) market is expanding due to factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of falls in older adults, a surge in the launch of PERS or medical alert system products, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure facilities around the world.

DelveInsight’s Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, personal emergency response systems market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key personal emergency response systems companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global personal emergency response systems market during the forecast period.

Notable personal emergency response system companies such as Cape Cod Healthcare Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, MedicAlert Foundation, Medical Guardian LLC, AlertOne Services LLC, ADT, Life Alert, Connect America, VRI, Tunstall Group, MobileHelp, Rescue Alert, Best Buy, Bay Alarm Medical LLC, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd Appello, GUARDIAN ALARM, LifeFone Medical Alert Services, LifeStation Inc, LogicMark, LLC , and several others are currently operating in the personal emergency response systems market.

In January 2021, SOS Anywhere, a new technology company, launched a new PERS for senior citizens named SOS anywhere mobile medical alert system.

In February 2020, Best Buy Health launched its new Lively app and medical alert device, the Lively Wearable2, designed to help older adults live safely, actively, and independently.

In December 2019, Arvi, a health-tech firm, launched a smart medical alert system for senior citizens in India.

Personal Emergency Response Systems Overview

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), also known as Medical Alert Systems, are devices that use a button to summon assistance in an emergency. A PERS consists of three parts: a small radio transmitter, a telephone-connected console, and an emergency response center that monitors calls.

A help button on medical alert devices can dial an emergency response center and connect users to live agents. Furthermore, a traditional medical alert system consists of a base unit and a portable help button that a user can wear around the house; however, modern medical alert systems include GPS-based mobile solutions and cellular options for users to use while on the go, as well as options that automatically send an alarm when a fall occurs.





Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Insights

North America dominated the global personal emergency response systems (PERS) or medical alert systems market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of falls among the elderly and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease are expected to drive up demand for personal emergency response systems in the North American market.

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Dynamics

The growing geriatric population is one of the primary drivers of the personal emergency response systems market growth. Furthermore, the increase in PERS or medical alert system products launched is a key factor driving the growth of the personal emergency response systems market.

However, a lack of awareness about the use of PERS and the difficulty in using home-based (landline) PERS because they are not portable may impede the growth of the global personal emergency response systems market growth.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor impact on the personal emergency response systems market. The nationwide lockdown in almost every country, movement restrictions for non-essential goods, and a lack of labor at production sites slowed the manufacturing rate, resulting in a product shortage in the personal emergency response systems market. However, PERS technology would have been preferable for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, as the patient’s report is sent to the doctor/caretaker via a cloud computing network to analyze the problem, and it also reduces direct contact between the patient and caretaker during the pandemic era. As a result of the mass vaccination, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, and the resumption of supply chains, logistics, and manufacturing units, the personal emergency response systems market has gained traction and is expected to continue in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 9.60% Projected Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Size by 2027 USD 11.42 Billion Key Personal Emergency Response System Companies Cape Cod Healthcare Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, MedicAlert Foundation, Medical Guardian LLC, AlertOne Services LLC, ADT, Life Alert, Connect America, VRI, Tunstall Group, MobileHelp, Rescue Alert, Best Buy, Bay Alarm Medical LLC, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd Appello, GUARDIAN ALARM, LifeFone Medical Alert Services, LifeStation Inc, LogicMark, LLC, and others

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Assessment

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Mobile Personal Emergency Response System and Landline Personal Emergency Response System Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital, Home Care, and Assisted Living Facilities Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Personal Emergency Response Systems Market 7 Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

