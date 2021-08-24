Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Report 2021-2027: Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mobile PERS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Landline PERS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$726.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Standalone PERS Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Standalone PERS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$603.6 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Strong Demand Growth Scenario for Telehealth Services and Solutions

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Types of Telecare Devices

Evolution of Smartness in Telecare

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): An Introduction

PERS Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook

Mobile Personal Emergency Response System Segment to Post Highest Growth Rate

Developed Regions Reinforce Commanding Position in Global PERS Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Global Population Desirous of Independent Living Supports Growth of PERS Market

Convergence of PERS and Telehealth for Swift Emergency Response to Senior Citizens

Advent of Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies

mPERS: Ability to Provide Safety Outside Homes Drives Growth

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market

Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for PERS Market

A Glance at Select Medical Emergency Response Systems

Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Opportunity for Telehealth Services, Supporting Growth of PERS Market

PERS Supports the Needs of Immobile Patients

Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market

Smart Technologies Improve Capabilities of Medical Alert Systems

Auto Fall Detection Systems: Supporting Independent Lifestyles of the Elderly

Technological Advancements Drive PERS Market

AI-based Digital Assistant for Accurate and Rapid Recognition of Cardiac Arrest

Theora Care's Wearable Remote Monitoring System

AI-Powered Solutions Come to Support PERS for Timely Response

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life

App-Based PERS for Enhanced Safety and Freedom

Reimbursement Scenario Around the World

Challenges for PERS Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile PERS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Landline PERS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone PERS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Home-based by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

