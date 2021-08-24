Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Report 2021-2027: Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Mobile PERS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Landline PERS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$726.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Standalone PERS Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Standalone PERS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$603.6 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Strong Demand Growth Scenario for Telehealth Services and Solutions
Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care
Types of Telecare Devices
Evolution of Smartness in Telecare
Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): An Introduction
PERS Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook
Mobile Personal Emergency Response System Segment to Post Highest Growth Rate
Developed Regions Reinforce Commanding Position in Global PERS Market
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Global Population Desirous of Independent Living Supports Growth of PERS Market
Convergence of PERS and Telehealth for Swift Emergency Response to Senior Citizens
Advent of Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies
mPERS: Ability to Provide Safety Outside Homes Drives Growth
Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market
Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for PERS Market
A Glance at Select Medical Emergency Response Systems
Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Opportunity for Telehealth Services, Supporting Growth of PERS Market
PERS Supports the Needs of Immobile Patients
Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market
Smart Technologies Improve Capabilities of Medical Alert Systems
Auto Fall Detection Systems: Supporting Independent Lifestyles of the Elderly
Technological Advancements Drive PERS Market
AI-based Digital Assistant for Accurate and Rapid Recognition of Cardiac Arrest
Theora Care's Wearable Remote Monitoring System
AI-Powered Solutions Come to Support PERS for Timely Response
IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life
App-Based PERS for Enhanced Safety and Freedom
Reimbursement Scenario Around the World
Challenges for PERS Market
