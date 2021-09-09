U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.72
    +1.65 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,037.84
    +6.77 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,303.14
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.93
    -1.37 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8470
    -0.4130 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,123.63
    +519.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.27
    +25.60 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.78
    -76.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Global Personal Lubricant Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Personal Lubricant Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Lubricant estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Lubricant Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032478/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$838.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone-based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $274.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
- The Personal Lubricant market in the U.S. is estimated at US$274.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$351.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
- Oil-based Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
- In the global Oil-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$105.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$151.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$220.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • B. Cumming Company (Elbow Grease)

  • BioFilm Inc.

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Durex Inc.

  • LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

  • Lovehoney Group Ltd

  • Mayer laboratories Inc.

  • Mission Pharmacal Company

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • Sliquid

  • The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

  • Toaster Labs Inc.

  • Trigg Laboratories Inc.

  • Uberlube




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032478/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Lubricant
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicone-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Silicone-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for eCommerce by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for eCommerce by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Drug Stores by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Lubricant
by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Lubricant
by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Lubricant
by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Lubricant
by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: India Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by Type -
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-based,
Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 116: India Historic Review for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Personal Lubricant by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and
Oil-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Personal Lubricant by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Personal Lubricant by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Type - Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Lubricant by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Silicone-based and Oil-based for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Lubricant by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and
Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 137: Latin America Historic Review for Personal Lubricant
by Distribution Channel - eCommerce, Drug Stores and Other
Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032478/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes after it struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. The carmaker entered India 25 years ago but has a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicles market.

  • Oil Slumps After China Releases Crude From Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged after China announced that it has released oil from its strategic reserves in an effort to alleviate pressure from rising raw material prices. Global benchmark Brent declined by 1.4%. China released oil reserves in phased and batches, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in statement late Thursday local time. The move primarily targets domestic refining and chemical integration firms.Crude in recent days has fluctuated between gains and losses a

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Natural Gas Jumps to 7-Year High as Winter Supply Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high amid escalating concerns about tight supplies heading into the winter-heating season. Gas prices are soaring across the northern hemisphere as anxiety mounts about the prospects of a supply crunch in coming weeks when cold weather begins to descend and homeowners switch on furnaces. A confluence of production and processing disruptions are running headlong into robust demand for the fuel in some of the world’s biggest economies.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company agreed to acquire MineralTree for $500 million in cash. MineralTree is a provider of accounts payable automation and business-to-business payments solutions. Global Payments said MineralTree’s cloud native solutions substantially expand Global Payments’ target addressable markets and provide significant incremental avenues for growth in one of the most attractive technology markets. The transaction is expected to close

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Oil futures gain ground ahead of U.S. storage data

    Oil futures moved higher early Thursday as traders awaited official data on U.S. inventories and a large of chunk of output in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline in the wake of Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery (CL00) (CLV21) rose 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNX21) the global benchmark, was up 52 cents, or 0.7%, at $73.12 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • BHP signs partnership deal with billionaire-backed AI explorer KoBold

    BHP Group will team up with billionaire-backed AI exploration firm KoBold Metals to look for battery minerals like copper and nickel in Australia and other global locations, the companies said on Wednesday. Privately held KoBold uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to hunt for raw materials. Its principal investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund backed by Microsoft's Bill Gates, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

  • ArcBest Sees August Tonnage Dip In Efforts To Bolster LTL Service

    Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest Corp. provided an update on August's trends on Wednesday. The company's asset-based segment, which includes less-than-truckload, saw tonnage decline 4% year-over-year during August, a turnaround from the 5% increase recorded during July. The year-ago period (+3.7%) benefited from an unseasonal lift in the company's moving and storage segment as well as more spot market shipments. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) is in the process of lowering its exposure to no

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k)

    While many companies offer their employers access to 401(k) plans, there is no requirement mandating them to do so. But this could soon change under a proposal that would require more employers to offer their workers 401(k) plans and other … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water over crypto lending — and how the SEC is sending a shot across the bow for DeFi

    Coinbase Global finds itself in a dust-up with its top regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission says run afoul of securities rules.

  • VIDEO: Cannabis Sales Booming Going Into Q4 - Red White And Bloom CEO On Key US Markets

    Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors. On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse Invited Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom Brands (OTC: RWBYF). Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies: Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRWF) WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qja87VhE9S4 Patrick Lane: https://twitte

  • Shareholders may pursue 737 MAX claims against Boeing board, court rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims against the board, but dismissed others. Zurn's ruling in the Court of Chancery said the first of the two fatal 737 MAX crashes was a "red flag" about a key safety system known as MCAS "that the board should have heeded but instead ignored."