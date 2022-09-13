U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market to Surpass US$ 17,736.7 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global personal mobility devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,586.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Insights Logo
Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Personal Mobility Devices Market:

Increasing product approvals and product launches by market players is expected to augment the market growth key players in the market are focused on product development and product launch, which addresses the critical unmet needs of patients. For instance, in 2017, Invacare Corporation, medical equipment company launched its latest TDX SP2 Power Wheelchair with LiNX Technology, for providers and therapists to fine-tune the power wheelchair's speed, torque, and veer in real time using a smartphone, tablet, or PC.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global personal mobility devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnership and acquisition by the key players in the market. For instance, in June 2018, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, the medical product company, acquired the HurryCane, Company, had taken the brand to the next level of mobility due to increase in the sell of ocular implants. Partnering with Marketing Architects, the Minneapolis-based advertising agency that marketed the HurryCane, launched the HurryRoll, a new rollator, on TV with an advertisement. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare manufactures a complete line of medical products, including mobility products, sleep and respiratory products, beds, bariatric products, wheelchairs, sleep surfaces and pressure prevention products, self–assist products, power operated wheelchairs, rehabilitation products, resident room equipment, personal care products and electrotherapy devices.

Among product type, the wheelchair segment held a dominant position in the global personal mobility devices market, owing technical advancements and innovations by the manufacturers. For instance, a self-driving wheelchair was developed by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and researchers in Singapore, in 2017 for use in hospitals. Furthermore, due to technology advancement the access to the wheelchair has become more swift, in March 2022, MagTrack study, a collaborative research endeavor with the Georgia Tech School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, had been successfully completed. The collaboration between the Brooks and Georgia Tech teams has created an innovative application for individuals living with disabilities. Clinical work with MagTrack, a cutting-edge assistive technology that enables power wheelchair users to control their connected devices and drive their power wheelchairs using an alternative, multimodal controller.

Key players operating in the global personal mobility devices market include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil, Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Stannah International, Ottobock Healthcare, R&E Stricker Reha-Entwicklungen GmbH, Triride srl, Klaxon Mobility GmbH, Alber GmbH, Spinergy, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By Product Type:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By End User:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
