U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.59
    -11.69 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,140.20
    -80.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,446.91
    -31.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.71
    -10.54 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.37
    +1.97 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0590
    -1.9710 (-1.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,548.62
    -50.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.29
    -1.08 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2022: Emerging Economies Witnessing Growth in the Healthcare Sector Present Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, End-use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market size is expected to reach $118.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The term "personal protection equipment" (PPE) refers to safety goods such as protective gear, goggles, helmets, face shields, gloves, and masks that are designed to protect the wearer's body from damage or illness in the workplace. They have become a sought-after piece of equipment for enhancing workplace safety in a variety of industries.

During the projected period, the market for personal protective equipment is anticipated to rise due to a growing awareness of worker safety in the workplace. Numerous industries in the Asia-Pacific region, including construction, manufacturing, food chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, have experienced significant growth due to increased governmental and private investments.

The increasing awareness of personal protective equipment and the expansion of the industrial sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the PPE market over the forecast period. People who labor in dangerous conditions are more susceptible to infections and injuries. Consequently, they require protective gear to minimize their exposure to risks. This is one of the primary factors that drive sales of personal protective equipment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 virus is rapidly spreading throughout regions and nations, wreaking havoc throughout the whole supply chain. The distribution network of the PPE market has been unable to fully function to satisfy the rising demand.

In addition, supply and logistics restrictions, including a ban on the export of the products and other essential supplies, have been a focus. Almost every region in the world is impacted by the unexpected abrupt supply disruptions in the People's Republic of China (PRC), a key producer of personal protective equipment on the trade market and the very first nation to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Market Growth Factors

Strict rules to use of PPE

During the COVID-19 crisis, the U.S.FDA issued the emergency use authorization (EUA) under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act due to the shortage of protective gloves, face shields, and other PPE for healthcare professionals as personal protective equipment as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to encompass the front and side of the face during the COVID-19 pandemic. These PPE kits assist prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 from patients to healthcare workers and vice versa.

Emerging economies witnessing growth in the healthcare sector

Vendors in the market for personal protective equipment have a substantial number of opportunities available to them in emerging nations like India, Brazil, China, and South Africa. It is predicted that the number of aged people across the globe would rise in the upcoming years. The need for improving healthcare services in such economies is primarily driven by the fast-increasing elderly population, high patient numbers, increasing incomes per capita, and rising levels of awareness.

Market Restraining Factors
Reduced demand as a result of a falling number of Covid-19 cases.

The unexpected increase in demand for face masks can be traced to the COVID-19 outbreak that has been going around. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the pandemic will stop when more than half of the world's population has been immunized against the disease. It is anticipated that the path that the pandemic will take will be largely influenced by the propagation of new strains of the virus as well as the length of time for which the immune system will be able to provide protection following vaccination or recovery from illness.

Product Outlook

The protective clothing segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the personal protective equipment market in 2021. The protecting clothing includes cleanroom clothing, chemical defense, heat & flame protection, and mechanical protective gear. Increasing accidents, fatalities, and injuries are raising the need for protective garments with characteristics like high performance, superior quality, and resistance to wear and tear, among others.

End-use Outlook

The healthcare segment dominated the personal protective equipment with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to increased demand for respiratory protection, hand protection, and protective apparel in the healthcare industry.

Due to the rapid spreading of the coronavirus, the worldwide demand for protective apparel, specifically coveralls, and gowns, has increased. Most industries experienced a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of harsh government measures like lockdowns, workforce shortages, supply chain problems, and financial crises.

Regional Outlook

High product penetration in the United States can be linked to a stringent regulatory environment and strong penalties for noncompliance, which force businesses to regularly employ PPE. Urbanization, a higher immigration rate, and a larger population are anticipated to drive the majority of construction industry growth in Canada.

Scope of the Study
By Product

  • Hand Protection

  • Protective Clothing

  • Head Protection

  • Eye Protection

  • Protective Footwear

  • Respiratory Protection

  • Face Protection

  • Hearing Protection

  • Fall Protection

  • Others

By End-use

  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

  • Oil & Gas

  • Chemicals

  • Mining

  • Transportation

  • Manufacturing

  • Construction

  • Food & Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Lakeland Industries Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • 3M Company

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Avon Rubber plc

  • COFRA S.r.l.

  • FallTech

  • Alpha Pro Tech Limited

  • Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Personal Protective Equipment Market

Chapter 4. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product

Chapter 5. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by End-use

Chapter 6. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhu3q8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-protective-equipment-market-report-2022-emerging-economies-witnessing-growth-in-the-healthcare-sector-present-opportunities-301711468.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ford Motor Company (F). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January

    The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.

  • 12 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates. The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark interest rates to a range of […]

  • Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, and CPAs weigh in: ‘In order to generate these kinds of losses, you need to be super rich. It’s not a poor man’s game.’

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. For 2018 and 2019, the then-president’s reported income increased and they paid approximately $1.1 million in federal taxes each year.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • Cathie Wood closes out abysmal 2022 by buying even more Coinbase shares

    Cathie Wood has had a rough year, but in keeping with her reputation as a 'true believer', she's seizing the opportunity to buy more shares in one of her most controversial picks as it tumbles to fresh lows.

  • 2 "Safe" Stocks That Are Anything But

    As a generic drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has the trappings of a safe investment at first glance. Theoretically, demand for generic medications should be relatively consistent, and it's reasonable to believe that ongoing purchases of such drugs would make for a solid base of recurring revenue, which could increase over time. First, the company has a troublesome debt load of $21.6 billion that looms very large in comparison to its market cap of only $10.4 billion.

  • Tesla bear with $85 price target says the stock is ‘egregiously overvalued’

    Roth Capital Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla’s stock, the state of the EV industry, EV production, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the outlook for Tesla moving into 2023.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Down more than 65% and 90%, respectively, these Buffett-backed stocks have explosive rebound potential.

  • Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Paypal (PYPL). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.