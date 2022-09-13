The Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is expected to grow by $ 26.16 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries, and stringent occupational safety regulations.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Protective clothing

• Hand and arm protection

• Protective footwear

• Respiratory protection

• Others



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Oil and gas

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing distribution through retail and online channels as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on providing anti-microbial technology and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market covers the following areas:

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) market sizing

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) market forecast

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors that include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bunzl Plc, Delta Plus Group, eAccess Solutions Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Radians Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd, Saf-T-Gard International Inc., TKH Group NV, uvex group, W.W. Grainger Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Midas Safety Inc. Also, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

