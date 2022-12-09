Global Pessary Market is Projected to Cross a revenue of US$ 831.3 Mn by year 2032-end | Get Analytical Data by Experts at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.K. Pessary Market is expected to gross US$ 42 Mn by 2032. South Korea Pessary Market is expected to gross an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 9.9 Mn by 2032. The increasing incidence of pelvic organ prolapse (POP), and urinary incontinence amongst the majority of women, stand as the key trend in the Pessary market.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pessary Market revenues were estimated at US$ 289.8 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 831.3 Mn.



The vaginal pessary is one of the most ancient medical devices, having been used for centuries to treat POP and, more recently, SUI. When choosing a pessary, the severity of the SUI, the presence of prolapse, and the level of sexual activity should all be taken into account Transvaginal silicone or rubber devices are used to treat incontinence.

They are intended to support the epithelial duct and bladder wall while also elongating and gently condensing the urethra against the pubis. When intra-abdominal pressure rises, this structural configuration reduces, and in many cases eliminates, leakage, effectively resolving incontinence. An incontinence pessary, similar to a vaginal sling, supports the ureterovesical junction from this position.

Key Takeaways from the Pessary Market

According to estimates, 30% of women between 30 to 60 years are affected, compared to 1.5 to 5% of men. Stress causes urinary incontinence, which can happen during and after pregnancy. Weight gain, urethral sphincters, menopause, and childbirth have all been connected to it.

According to the American Urological Association, 25% to 35% of men and women in the United States struggle with stress urinary incontinence. The disease has affected over half billion people worldwide. A urinary tract infection, urethral sphincters, menopause, and pregnancy are all factors that lead to the development of stress urinary incontinence symptoms, creating a market for pessaries.

Competitive Landscape

Among the leading players in the global Pessary market are Integra Lifesciences, Panpac Medical Corporation, Personal Medical Corporation, Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co., and Wallach Surgical Devices. To gain a competitive advantage in the industry, these market players are investing in product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions.

Some of the recent developments in the pessary market are mentioned below:

In February 2022, CooperCompanies agreed to purchase Cook Medical's Reproductive Health division, which manufactures noninvasive fertility, obstetrics, and gynecology devices. Cooper will pay US$ 875 million in total, with US$ 675 million paid at closing and the remaining US$ 200 million paid in four US$ 50 million annual installments.





In February 2022, Theramex, a global pharmaceutical company specializing in women's health expanded its initial collaboration with Endoceutics to commercialize Intrarosa in Australia. Intrarosa is the first and only DHEA treatment that has been approved for postmenopausal women suffering from moderate to severe vulvovaginal atrophy.





In August 2021, Liv Labs developed a reusable female comfort pessary that does not require a doctor's prescription. Patients suffering from incontinence are currently fitted for pessaries, which must be worn for six months before being removed.





The Liv Labs pessary is soft, smooth, and squishy, making insertion and removal easier. It is made of medical-grade silicone. Women can use it whenever they want, whether it is all day or just for a quick trip to the gym.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Pessary Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Pessary Market by Type (Gellhorn, Ring, Donut, Other Types), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in Pessary Market Analysis

By Type:

Gellhorn

Ring

Donut

Other Types

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



