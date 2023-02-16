Global Pesticide Formulation Market Report 2022: Booming Agriculture Industry Bolsters Robust Growth
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pesticide Formulation Market By Formulation Type, By Product Type, By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pesticide formulation market is projected to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The booming agriculture industry and the need to enhance the productivity of agriculture fields are driving the demand for the global pesticide formulation market.
The chemically active and inert components of pesticide formulations work together to either kill or stop pests from invading crop fields. These chemical substances operate as a plant regulator, desiccant, defoliant, synergist, or nitrogen stabilizer, and they repel any pests or pest-related activities. When a pesticide is developed, it indicates that its functions have been enhanced. It also means that its storage, handling by farmers and other users, safety, application, and effectiveness against a larger variety of pests have all been improved.
The varied formulations of pesticides have unique characteristics, such as differences in the solubility of the active component, their capacity to control pests, and their handling and transportation convenience. Products with chemical infusions adversely affect both the environment and the crop plant itself. Safety protocols and precautionary statements on the labels of the pesticide formulations' containers are provided such that wildlife and other non-target species can be protected. Launching organic-based chemical formulations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global pesticide formulation market is segmented into formulation type, product type, component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on formulation type, the market is differentiated between liquid & dry formulations. Liquid pesticide formulations are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They require minimum effort as they can be directly sprayed or sprinkled onto the agricultural fields. Also, they are widely available in the market, which makes it possible for customers to invest in the purchase of liquid pesticide formulations easily.
Report Scope:
In this report, global pesticide formulation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Formulation Type:
Liquid
Emulsion
Solutions
Suspension
Others
Dry
Dust
Granules
Pellets
Wettable Powders
Others
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Product Type:
Concentrated Formulations
Ready to Use Formulations
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Component:
Active Ingredient
Solvent
Adjuvant
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Type:
Herbicide
Insecticide
Fungicide
Others
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Application:
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Ornamental Crops
Others
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pesticide Formulation Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook
7. North America Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook
8. Europe Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook
10. South America Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Bayer CropScience LLC
The Syngenta Group
BASF SE
UPL Limited
Rallis India Limited
ADAMA Agriculture Solutions Ltd
FMC Corporation
PI Industries Ltd.
Corteva, Inc.
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7uo3g-pesticide?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pesticide-formulation-market-report-2022-booming-agriculture-industry-bolsters-robust-growth-301748213.html
SOURCE Research and Markets