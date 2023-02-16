Global Pesticide Formulation Market Report 2022: Booming Agriculture Industry Bolsters Robust Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pesticide Formulation Market By Formulation Type, By Product Type, By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pesticide formulation market is projected to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The booming agriculture industry and the need to enhance the productivity of agriculture fields are driving the demand for the global pesticide formulation market.

The chemically active and inert components of pesticide formulations work together to either kill or stop pests from invading crop fields. These chemical substances operate as a plant regulator, desiccant, defoliant, synergist, or nitrogen stabilizer, and they repel any pests or pest-related activities. When a pesticide is developed, it indicates that its functions have been enhanced. It also means that its storage, handling by farmers and other users, safety, application, and effectiveness against a larger variety of pests have all been improved.



The varied formulations of pesticides have unique characteristics, such as differences in the solubility of the active component, their capacity to control pests, and their handling and transportation convenience. Products with chemical infusions adversely affect both the environment and the crop plant itself. Safety protocols and precautionary statements on the labels of the pesticide formulations' containers are provided such that wildlife and other non-target species can be protected. Launching organic-based chemical formulations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.



The global pesticide formulation market is segmented into formulation type, product type, component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on formulation type, the market is differentiated between liquid & dry formulations. Liquid pesticide formulations are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They require minimum effort as they can be directly sprayed or sprinkled onto the agricultural fields. Also, they are widely available in the market, which makes it possible for customers to invest in the purchase of liquid pesticide formulations easily.



Report Scope:



In this report, global pesticide formulation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Pesticide Formulations Market, By Formulation Type:

Liquid

Emulsion

Solutions

Suspension

Others

Dry

Dust

Granules

Pellets

Wettable Powders

Others

Pesticide Formulations Market, By Product Type:

Concentrated Formulations

Ready to Use Formulations

Pesticide Formulations Market, By Component:

Active Ingredient

Solvent

Adjuvant

Pesticide Formulations Market, By Type:

Herbicide

Insecticide

Fungicide

Others

Pesticide Formulations Market, By Application:

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Ornamental Crops

Others

Pesticide Formulations Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pesticide Formulation Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



7. North America Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



8. Europe Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



10. South America Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bayer CropScience LLC

The Syngenta Group

BASF SE

UPL Limited

Rallis India Limited

ADAMA Agriculture Solutions Ltd

FMC Corporation

PI Industries Ltd.

Corteva, Inc.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited

