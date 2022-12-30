U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

The Global Pet Accessories Market is expected to grow by $13243.92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Pet Accessories Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the pet accessories market and it is poised to grow by $13243. 92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Accessories Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546982/?utm_source=GNW
2% during the forecast period. Our report on the pet accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, the availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet accessories, and technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.

The pet accessories market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Dogs
• Cats
• Others

By Product
• Pet toys
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advent of smart pet accessories as one of the prime reasons driving the pet accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of customization in pet accessories and pet humanization-a game changer will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pet accessories market covers the following areas:
• Pet accessories market sizing
• Pet accessories market forecast
• Pet accessories market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet accessories market vendors that include Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Blueberry Pet, Designer Pet Products, Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Hagen Group, Inter IKEA Holding BV, KandH Pet Products, Laroy Group, Petcraft, Pets Choice Ltd., Platinum Pets, Prevue Pet Products, Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Tailpetz, Unicharm Corp., Ware Manufacturing Inc., Go Pet Club, and Honest Pet Products LLC. Also, the pet accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546982/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


