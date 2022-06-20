ReportLinker

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817752/?utm_source=GNW

Global Pet Accessories Market to Reach $42.3 Billion by 2026



Emergence of pets as extended part of the family rather than just companion animals is driving consumer spending on pet care. Pets such as cats and dogs are known to offer comfort, companionship and support, addressing the human need for emotional connect and physical touch. Studies have demonstrated that interactions with a cat or dog reduce cortisol levels and blood pressure while improving secretion of oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin that relax the human body. Stay-at-home restrictions due to COVID-19 outbreak have presented the perfect opportunity for pet ownership and spending time with pets. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Accessories estimated at US$29.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period. Pet Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026



The Pet Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Housing and bedding products designed for pets are gaining popularity specifically in developed economies of North America and Europe. Manufacturers targeting these regions are emphasizing on product innovations to provide assistance to pet owners in adopting a convenient lifestyle. On the other hand, the market for pet toys is making strong gains in both developed and developing economies. Purchases of pet toys are growing led mainly by the increasing desire of pet owners to ensure sustained activity for their pets. With safety of pets becoming a prime concern for pet owners, demand is growing for natural and organic accessories and toys.

Select Competitors (Total 167 Featured) -

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Beeztees

Cycle Dog

Petmate (Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc.)

Ferplast S.p.A.

Honest Pet Products

Innovation Pet, Inc.

MidWest Homes for Pets

Central Garden & Pet Company

Petstages, Inc.

Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.

Rosewood Pet Products

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Simply Fido LLC

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Worldwise, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per

100 People) As of February 2021 by country

Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for

Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

COVID-19 Impact on Pet Accessories Market

Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth, Post COVID-19

US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape

Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019

Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing

Region

Population of Pet Owners in China (2020): Percentage Share of

People Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and

Reptiles

Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth

Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for

the Years 2018 and 2021

Pet Facts around the World: Snapshot

Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Accessories Market

Global Pet Dog Population (2021): Number of Pet Dogs by Select

Countries (in Million)

Global Pet Cat Population (2021): Number of Pet Cats by Select

Countries (in Million)

Pet Toys - A Key Growth Driver for the Pet Accessories Market

Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners

Popular Dog Toys in Brief

Popular Cat Toys in Brief

Competitive Landscape

Pet Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Spending on Pets across Countries to Benefit Pet

Accessories Market

Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories

Market

Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet

Accessories

Sustainable Pet Products Increases in Popularity

Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories

Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain

Growth Momentum

Innovations in Dog Toys

Robotic Cameras Gain Traction

Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend

Wearable Pet Devices Witness Increasing Popularity

As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand

for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart

Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations

Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity

Covid-19 Transforms the Pet Grooming Landscape

All Natural, Organic, Botanical Pet Grooming Products

Competitive Landscape

Offline Distribution Leads, Online Soars in Popularity

Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators

Select Flea Collars

Select Cat Collars

Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat

Select Dog Bed Types

E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth

Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type (in %): 2020E

Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot

Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market

Pet Shampoo Market Moves Ahead to Witness Shiny, Bright Years

Ahead

Dog Products & Commercial Segments Rule Global Pet Shampoo Market

Pet Furniture Market Registers Rapid Growth

Customized Pet Furniture Wins Big

Pet Care Goes Digital

Fashionable & Multifunctional Pet Accessories Make a Cut

Growing Urbanization and Middle Class Population in Developing

Regions Enhance Prospects

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



