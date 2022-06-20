U.S. markets closed

Global Pet Accessories Market to Reach $42.3 Billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Accessories Industry"
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Pet Accessories Market to Reach $42.3 Billion by 2026

Emergence of pets as extended part of the family rather than just companion animals is driving consumer spending on pet care. Pets such as cats and dogs are known to offer comfort, companionship and support, addressing the human need for emotional connect and physical touch. Studies have demonstrated that interactions with a cat or dog reduce cortisol levels and blood pressure while improving secretion of oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin that relax the human body. Stay-at-home restrictions due to COVID-19 outbreak have presented the perfect opportunity for pet ownership and spending time with pets. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Accessories estimated at US$29.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period. Pet Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026

The Pet Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Housing and bedding products designed for pets are gaining popularity specifically in developed economies of North America and Europe. Manufacturers targeting these regions are emphasizing on product innovations to provide assistance to pet owners in adopting a convenient lifestyle. On the other hand, the market for pet toys is making strong gains in both developed and developing economies. Purchases of pet toys are growing led mainly by the increasing desire of pet owners to ensure sustained activity for their pets. With safety of pets becoming a prime concern for pet owners, demand is growing for natural and organic accessories and toys.
Select Competitors (Total 167 Featured) -

  • Ancol Pet Products Limited

  • Beeztees

  • Cycle Dog

  • Petmate (Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc.)

  • Ferplast S.p.A.

  • Honest Pet Products

  • Innovation Pet, Inc.

  • MidWest Homes for Pets

  • Central Garden & Pet Company

  • Petstages, Inc.

  • Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.

  • Rosewood Pet Products

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

  • Simply Fido LLC

  • The Hartz Mountain Corporation

  • Worldwise, Inc.




Read the full report:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per
100 People) As of February 2021 by country
Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for
Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
COVID-19 Impact on Pet Accessories Market
COVID-19 Impact on Pet Accessories Market
Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth, Post COVID-19
US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape
Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019
Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing
Region
Population of Pet Owners in China (2020): Percentage Share of
People Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and
Reptiles
Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth
Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for
the Years 2018 and 2021
Pet Facts around the World: Snapshot
Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Accessories Market
Global Pet Dog Population (2021): Number of Pet Dogs by Select
Countries (in Million)
Global Pet Cat Population (2021): Number of Pet Cats by Select
Countries (in Million)
Pet Toys - A Key Growth Driver for the Pet Accessories Market
Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners
Popular Dog Toys in Brief
Popular Cat Toys in Brief
Competitive Landscape
Pet Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Spending on Pets across Countries to Benefit Pet
Accessories Market
Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories
Market
Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet
Accessories
Sustainable Pet Products Increases in Popularity
Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories
Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain
Growth Momentum
Innovations in Dog Toys
Robotic Cameras Gain Traction
Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend
Wearable Pet Devices Witness Increasing Popularity
As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand
for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart
Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity
Covid-19 Transforms the Pet Grooming Landscape
All Natural, Organic, Botanical Pet Grooming Products
Competitive Landscape
Offline Distribution Leads, Online Soars in Popularity
Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators
Select Flea Collars
Select Cat Collars
Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat
Select Dog Bed Types
E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth
Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type (in %): 2020E
Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot
Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market
Pet Shampoo Market Moves Ahead to Witness Shiny, Bright Years
Ahead
Dog Products & Commercial Segments Rule Global Pet Shampoo Market
Pet Furniture Market Registers Rapid Growth
Customized Pet Furniture Wins Big
Pet Care Goes Digital
Fashionable & Multifunctional Pet Accessories Make a Cut
Growing Urbanization and Middle Class Population in Developing
Regions Enhance Prospects
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817752/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

