Global PET Foam Market Report 2021-2025: Growth of the Wind Energy Sector & Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Worldwide Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Foam Market by Raw Material (Virgin PET and Recycled PET), Grade (Low-density and High-density), Application (Wind Energy, Transportation, Marine, Building & Construction, Packaging and Others ), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PET foam market is projected to grow from USD 316 million in 2020 to USD 448 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The PET foam market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand of PET foam from the wind energy, marine, and packaging end-use industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia is driving the market growth of PET foam in the Asia Pacific region.

PET foam can be readily modified based on application requirements and is mainly used in the mid-layers of sandwiched composite structures. Research institutions, PET foam manufacturers, and end-product manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments in R&D to enhance PET foams and their materials in terms of cost, durability, and stiffness.

Low-density PET foam to lead the PET foam market, by grade in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period

Low-density PET foam is considered an ideal solution for various end-use industries including transportation, wind energy, building & construction, and packaging, owing to its lightweight and excellent chemical and electrical resistance. Thus, the wide application of low-density PET foam and its superior qualities compared to the other core materials is driving the segment.

Wind energy application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the PET foam market

The wind energy application segment dominated the PET foam market, in terms of volume and value, in 2020. PET foam is extensively used in wind blades owing to its advantageous properties. For instance, PET foam offers excellent stiffness, fatigue, and strength-to-weight ratio. This lightweight structure plays an important role in the manufacturing of wind blades, helping in the manufacture of larger and more efficient rotor blades.

The compressive and shear strength of the foam must hold up the mechanical structure of the wind blade. PET foam is used in the manufacturing of wind turbine blades and their parts such as rotor blades, nacelles, spinners, and housing, reducing the manufacturing cost and improving performance.

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the PET foam market

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the PET foam market owing to the increasing investments and infrastructural projects undertaken by the region's emerging economies, such as China and India. Further, the growing demand of PET foam from the wind energy, marine, and packaging end-use industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia is driving the market growth of PET foam in the region.

Armacell International SA (Luxembourg), 3A Composites (Switzerland), Gurit Holding (Switzerland), DIAB Group (Sweden), Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd (China), Sekisui Plastics (Japan), Petro Polymer Shargh (Iran), and Carbon-Core Corp. (US) are some of the key players operating in the PET foam market.

These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, partnerships & joint ventures, new product & technology launches, and expansions to enhance their business revenue and market share. Expansion of manufacturing plants and offices globally is the key strategy adopted by these players to cater to the increasing demand for PET foam.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
Pet Foam Market Snapshot (2020 Vs. 2025)
Wind Energy Segment Expected to Dominate Pet Foam Market from 2020 to 2025
High-Density Pet Foam Segment Projected to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific Expected to be Fastest-Growing Market for Pet Foam During Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Pet Foam Market
4.2 Pet Foam Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Pet Foam Market, by Country & Application
4.4 Pet Foam Market, by Grade
4.5 Pet Foam Market, by Application

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth of the Wind Energy Sector
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Worldwide
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Competition from Substitutes
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Trend of Using Recycled Materials
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Various End-Use Industries

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
7.3 Trends in the Wind Energy Industry
7.4 Trends in the Automotive Industry
7.5 Trends in the Construction Industry
7.6 Price Analysis
7.7 Value Chain Analysis
7.8 Patent Analysis
7.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
7.10 Case Study
7.10.1 Use Cases
7.10.2 Case Study 1: Improved Mechanical Properties and Cost-Effective Product
7.11 Trade Flow
7.12 Ycc Shift in Pet Foam Market

Companies Mentioned

  • 3A Composites

  • Armacell International S.A.

  • Carbon-Core Corp.

  • Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

  • Composite Essential Materials LLC

  • Corelite

  • Diab Group

  • Gurit Holding Ag

  • Hunan Rifeng Composite Co. Ltd

  • Petro Polymer Shargh (Pps)

  • Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

  • Visight Composite Material Co. Ltd

  • Xtx Composites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm5nu0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • AeroVironment’s Quarterly Results Beat Street Estimates As Sales Pick Up

    AeroVironment reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results driven by double-digit year-over-year growth in sales. Shares advanced 3.7% to close at $106.37 on March 9. The aircraft company’s 3Q adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share beat the Street estimates of $0.00 per share. Earnings also compared favorably to a loss of $0.01 per share recorded in the prior-year quarter. AeroVironment’s (AVAV) revenues increased 27% year-over-year to $78.8 million in the quarter and surpassed the consensus estimate of $75.46 million. Gross margin was $28.6 million, up 22%. AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi commented, “We continue to shape our portfolio with three transformative acquisitions that we are confident will accelerate our success and value creation.” “We continue to build on our momentum and recently received United States government approval for our first export of Switchblade 300 to an allied nation,” Nawabi added. For the fiscal year 2021, the company projects revised adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.74 to $1.94 per share, versus analysts’ expectations of $1.86. Revenue is expected to land between $400 million and $410 million, versus the consensus estimate of $405 million. (See AeroVironment stock analysis on TipRanks) On March 8, Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $140 (31.6% upside potential) on the stock. “While the stock is facing broader reflation and defense sentiment headwinds,” the analyst believes “as estimates fully reflect the recent acquisitions, and confidence around defense spending under the Biden Administration increases, AVAV will benefit.” The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 4 Buys versus 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $125 implies 17.5% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased 65% over the past six months. AeroVironment scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Related News: Sotera Health’s 4Q Results Beat Analysts’ Expectations As Sales Outperform; Street Says Buy Benefitfocus’ 1Q Sales Outlook Misses Estimates After 4Q Beat Castle Biosciences Sinks 6% On Wider-Than-Expected 4Q Loss, Sales Top Estimates More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Oak Street Slips On Wider-Than-Expected 4Q Loss; Street Sees 29% Upside Visa’s U.S. Payment Volumes Slip In February; Street Remains Bullish Toll Brothers Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 54%; Street Says Hold Intersect ENT Dips 4% On Wider-Than-Expected 4Q Loss, Beats On Revenues

  • Pope, after Iraq trip, seeks answers over weapons sales

    Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to "terrorists" in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to Iraq. Iraq suffers from chronic mismanagement, corruption and a steady level of violence often linked to rivalry between Iran and the United States in the region 18 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Francis has said in the past that weapons manufacturers and traffickers would have to answer to God one day.

  • Suits co-star Wendell Pierce criticises Megan and Harry’s ‘insignificant’ Oprah interview

    ‘It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace… gossip in the midst of so much death’

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound, Nasdaq jumps by most since November

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Dollar snapback may jolt post-pandemic recovery

    A pause in the U.S. dollar's steep downtrend shows signs of morphing into a more robust rebound, posing a threat to post-pandemic economic recovery and investment flows into emerging markets. The dollar had been weakening, falling 4.4% in the final quarter of 2020, a trend that usually heralds an economic recovery. Emerging markets will bear the brunt of the dollar strength as it leads to sizeable outflows from these countries as seen last year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Banks Press Fed to Preserve $600 Billion in Balance-Sheet Leeway

    (Bloomberg) -- Thanks to the pandemic, U.S. banks won a long-sought regulatory break that let them expand their balance sheets by as much as $600 billion without adhering to profit-denting safeguards. Now, firms are frantically lobbying to extend that relief before it expires at month’s end.The reprieve from what’s known as the supplementary leverage ratio -- granted a year ago as Covid-19 rocked markets and the economy -- gave lenders free rein to load up on Treasuries and deposits, while avoiding a requirement that they hold more capital as a buffer against losses. The Federal Reserve and other agencies eased the rules because they said they wanted excess capital deployed to struggling businesses and households.As watchdogs mull letting the relief continue, Wall Street isn’t shying away from offering arguments and even warnings. Executives point out that the pain from coronavirus is far from over, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has cautioned that it might have to shun customer deposits if tougher rules are reinstated. Analysts have also said recent bouts of wild trading in the $21 trillion Treasury market could be tied to concerns that banks will be forced to hold less government debt, even selling some of their holdings.“We estimate the potential for about $200 billion in Treasury selling, with the potential for it to be even larger,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Dan Krieter. He added that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain” because it’s not clear what banks’ capital demands will be going forward.The lobbying has put the Fed at the center of a political firestorm, one of its first tests in the Biden era of seeking to support a fragile economy while fending off attacks from Democrat lawmakers who oppose any backpedaling on regulations adopted after the 2008 financial crisis. Progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown have already fired a warning shot about doing the banks’ bidding.Pressuring PowellMeanwhile, Republicans repeatedly pressed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at recent congressional hearings with industry-encouraged requests to grant an extension. Powell responded that the Fed hasn’t decided what to do, and the regulator has continued to decline to comment on its plans.The issue is weighing on lenders, with the KBW Bank Index slipping as much as 3.2% Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said less excess capital may be available for distribution to shareholders if the break isn’t preserved. The supplementary leverage ratio -- one of the key responses to the 2008 crisis -- limits banks’ indebtedness by measuring the amount of capital they have standing against all their assets. When regulators relaxed the requirement last April, disruption in Treasuries was a major factor in their decision. The move allowed banks to help stabilize that market, while maintaining funding for short-term borrowing arrangements known as repurchase agreements.“The market has assigned almost mythical powers” to the temporary capital break, said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America. In reality, he argued, the impact probably hasn’t been that significant because banks’ share of the demand for Treasuries is “very marginal.”Without incurring extra capital costs, the relief enabled the largest banks to pile up about $400 billion in reserves created from the Fed’s ongoing asset purchases and $200 billion in Treasuries, BMO’s Krieter estimated in a client note.The Fed has indicated that it intends to continue its asset buying, and those who want the break extended argue that continued economic stimulus will lead to a flood of new issuance, meaning it’s a bad time to deter banks from buying more Treasuries.“If that were to wane this year, when supply issues are likely to be worse, I think it could be problematic,” said NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn.Fed’s FactorsFactors the Fed is likely to consider include whether the threat to the economy is as urgent as it was a year ago and the message it sends when regulators are seen as kowtowing to Wall Street. Also, the leverage ratio is an international agreement struck between global watchdogs, meaning overseas banks have a legitimate gripe that their U.S. counterparts are benefiting from less aggressive oversight.In pushing for an extension, Wall Street lobbyists have conducted a campaign of blog posts, research and letter writing. They’ve also homed in on one argument that regulators might be receptive to: banks needed the relief to respond to a dilemma that the federal government created.All the stimulus programs rolled out last year flooded corporations and consumers with cash that they had to store somewhere. That happened as companies -- scared by the pandemic -- were also drawing down credit lines that needed a home. Banks’ domestic deposits rose by 23% to $16.3 trillion in 2020 from 2019 and lenders had to invest the funds in Treasuries and other low-risk assets. So relaxing bank capital requirements for deposits and Treasuries was a natural reaction to the deluge.JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jennifer A. Piepszak said last month that “all of the major banks” are concerned about the relief going away. If it does, “we could turn away deposits,” she said.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also have a say in whether banks are granted an extension. But FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams believes the relaxed capital demands have been the most meaningful for the bank holding companies the Fed oversees, according to an agency spokeswoman.The OCC is currently led by acting comptroller Blake Paulson, an agency veteran, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has the authority to name anyone she wants to run the regulator. An OCC spokesman declined to comment on the agency’s plan.(Updates with bank stocks slipping in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Irish Securities Firm Shuts Bond Desk as Scandal Ripples On

    (Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s top securities firm closed its bond desk and said all those involved in a deal which has plunged the company into controversy have now exited, as it sought to draw a line under the worst scandal to hit Dublin’s stockbroking community in decades.Four staff were made redundant by the closure, Davy said. The move comes after a central bank investigation prompted the nation’s debt office to strip the firm of its role as a primary dealer in government bonds on Monday.The company didn’t identity the workers affected or say how many of them were involved the deal which has rocked Davy.Top Irish Securities Firm Stripped of Dealership in Scandal “Following the decision none of the individuals involved in the 2014 transaction are working in Davy,” it said in a statement late Monday.Chief Executive Officer Brian McKiernan resigned over the weekend along with deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and head of bonds Barry Nangle. Davy was fined 4.13 million euros ($4.9 million) by the regulator. The case involved a consortium of employees buying bonds from a client in a personal capacity, the central bank said, without the customer knowing they were the buyers.The incident created an “elevated risk of investor detriment,” a central bank official will tell lawmakers on Tuesday.“Davy prioritised facilitating an opportunity for a consortium of 16 employees to make personal financial gain over ensuring that it was complying with its regulatory obligations,” Derville Rowland, director general for financial conduct, will tell lawmakers according to a copy of her remarks seen by Bloomberg News.“The transaction highlighted a weak internal control framework in relation to conflicts of interest management and personal account dealing,” she will say.The reprimand and fine imposed on Davy reflects the serious regulatory breaches and aggravating factors in the investigation, including the firm’s lack of candour when first reporting the matter to the central bank, Rowland will say.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • JPMorgan to Launch ‘Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket’ of Bitcoin Proxy Stocks

    The debt instrument would lean heavily on MicroStrategy, Square and Riot Blockchain stocks.