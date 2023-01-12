U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

The global pet food market is expected to project a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market growth factors include the increasing consumer expenditure on pet food, the rising demand for therapeutic pet food, and the huge demand for organic and premium pet food. MARKET INSIGHTS.

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PET FOOD MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380009/?utm_source=GNW
The market growth factors include the increasing consumer expenditure on pet food, the rising demand for therapeutic pet food, and the huge demand for organic and premium pet food.

MARKET INSIGHTS
Pet food is sold in supermarkets and pet stores and is in accordance with the animal types and their consumption habits.Pets are increasingly prioritized and pampered in families.

As a result, there is a rising demand for branded beauty products, natural & premium products, and healthcare products with regard to pets. In addition, given the specific health concerns, pet owners are likely to demand special food types according to breed, age, lifestyle, and size.
Besides, several consumers prefer treats and snacks that are preservative-free and contain healthy ingredients like cereals and fruits.This is because consumers are increasingly aware of organic foods and their benefits for pets.

These are highly preferred despite their higher prices than regular food, also attributed to the pet humanization trend.Such factors drive the global pet food market growth.

However, the market growth is restrained by the high costs of raw materials.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global pet food market growth analysis includes the geographical assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Given the surging pet adoption, North America is the highest revenue-generating region in the global market.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market rivalry is high.However, the market offers a competitive advantage to players due to pricing and novel ingredients.

Nestle Purina PetCare Ltd, Mars Petcare Ltd, JM Smucker Company, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc, etc., are among the leading companies in the market.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. AFFINITY PETCARE SA
1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
1.2. PRODUCTS LIST
1.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
2. BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC
2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
2.2. PRODUCTS LIST
2.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
3. CHAMPION PETFOODS LP
3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
3.2. PRODUCTS LIST
3.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
4. DIAMOND PET FOODS
4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
4.2. PRODUCTS LIST
4.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
5. FARMINA PET FOODS
5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
5.2. PRODUCTS LIST
5.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
6. FRESHPET INC
6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
6.2. PRODUCTS LIST
6.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
7. HILL’S PET NUTRITION INC
7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
7.2. PRODUCTS LIST
7.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
8. INABA FOODS CO LTD
8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
8.2. PRODUCTS LIST
8.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
9. J M SMUCKER COMPANY
9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
9.2. PRODUCTS LIST
10. MARS PETCARE LTD
10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.2. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
10.3. PRODUCTS LIST
10.4. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
11. NESTLE PURINA PETCARE LTD
11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.2. PRODUCTS LIST
11.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
12. SPECTRUM BRAND HOLDINGS INC
12.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.2. PRODUCTS LIST
12.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
13. UNICHARM CORPORATION
13.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
13.2. PRODUCTS LIST
13.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
14. VITAKRAFT PET CARE GMBH & CO KG
14.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.2. PRODUCTS LIST
15. WELLNESS PET COMPANY
15.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
15.2. PRODUCTS LIST
15.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380009/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


