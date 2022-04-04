U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

Global Pet Furniture Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Pet Furniture Market

Global Pet Furniture Market

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet furniture market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Pet furniture, also known as animal-friendly furniture, is designed to meet the needs of different pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, and fish. It is made using safe and durable materials to suit the natural needs and behavior of pets. Some of the commonly used pet furniture includes beds, hammocks, doghouses, dog coolers, cat trees, parrot tents, and play equipment. At present, it is widely available in numerous shapes, sizes and colors among pet specialty stores and other markets.

Pet Furniture Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of pets, especially among the millennial population, across the globe represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, as domestic animals are treated like family members, there is an increase in spending on toys, travel accessories, beds, clothing items, collars, leashes, medicine, gift, bowls and grooming and veterinary services.

This, in confluence with the rising availability of pet insurance, is contributing to market growth. Moreover, there is a significant rise in the demand for innovative and fashionable pet accessories, such as furniture. As a result, leading market players are focusing on multi-functional and stylish product innovation to meet consumer preferences.

They are also following a design-centric approach to compliment the home decor of the pet owners and consequently employing designer prints and premium fabrics, faux furs, and wickers for the product manufacturing. Besides this, they are utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as jute and banana leaves. In addition, a rise in the trend of bringing and keeping pets in offices is positively influencing the demand for multi-functional pet furniture, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pet furniture market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

  • Beds and Sofas

  • Houses

  • Trees and Condos

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Cats

  • Dogs

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Specialty Stores

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Online Stores

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Custom Quality Pet Furniture LLC, Furhaven Pet Products, Go Pet Club LLC, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Luxury Pet Furniture Ltd, MidWest Homes For Pets, North American Pet, Pet Gear Inc, PetPals Group Inc, Prevue Pet Products Inc., Shanghai Senful Pet Products Co.Ltd. and Ware Pet Products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global pet furniture market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pet furniture market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global pet furniture market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pet Furniture Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Beds and Sofas
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Houses
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Trees and Condos
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Cats
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Dogs
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Specialty Stores
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Custom Quality Pet Furniture LLC
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Furhaven Pet Products
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Go Pet Club LLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Inter IKEA Holding B.V.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Luxury Pet Furniture Ltd
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 MidWest Homes For Pets
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 North American Pet
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Pet Gear Inc
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 PetPals Group Inc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Prevue Pet Products Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Shanghai Senful Pet Products Co.Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Ware Pet Products
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh8jm0

