Global Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo

Global Pet Grooming Products Market

Global Pet Grooming Products Market

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pet Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet grooming products market is projected to reach US$ 28,216.11 million by 2028 from US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing adoption of domestic animals as companions in many countries is contributing to the increased spending on pet products, including pet grooming products. People are spending more on the well-being of their pets as they treat them as their family members. Thus, an increased rate of pet adoption will drive the growth of the pet grooming product market in the coming years.

Based on distribution channel, the pet grooming products market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2020, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share. The market growth of this segment is ascribed to the availability of specific products under one roof, pleasant store atmosphere, and skilled store staff availability that helps the customer choose the right product for their pets.

In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global pet grooming products market. According to the National Association of Pet-Food and Pet-Care Companies, Italy has a pet population of ~60.2 million; almost 3 out of every 10 Italian families have one pet at least. The pet population in the country comprises 7 million dogs and 7.3 million cats. Due to this large pet population in this region, the demand for pet grooming products is expected to increase. Furthermore, the increasing presence of pet grooming parlors and the growing preference for online shopping would drive the demand for pet grooming products in the coming years.

A few of the key players operating in the global pet grooming products market include Ancol Pet Products Limited; Beaphar; Wahl Clipper; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; Johnson's Veterinary Products Ltd; Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products Inc; Nexderma; Glo-Marr Pet Products; and Resco Pet Products. Players operating in the market are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers' requirements.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pet grooming products market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to the application.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Pet Grooming Products Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South and Central America
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Pet Grooming Products Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Pet Adoption
5.1.2 Increased penetration of E-Commerce
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Awareness Related to Pet Grooming Products
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing demand for organic and eco-friendly pet products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Product Innovation
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Pet grooming products - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Pet grooming products Market Overview
6.2 Pet grooming products Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028
6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Pet Grooming Products Market Analysis - by Pet Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pet Grooming Products Market, by Pet Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Dogs
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Dogs: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Cats
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Cats: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Others: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Pet Grooming Products Market Analysis - by Product Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Pet Grooming Products Market, by Product Type (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Shampoos and Conditioners
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Shampoos and Conditioners: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Shear and Trimming Tools
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Shear and Trimming Tools: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Combs and Brushes
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Combs and Brushes: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Pet Grooming Products Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pet Grooming Products Market, by Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Specialty Stores
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Specialty Stores: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Online Retail
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Online Retail: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Pet Grooming Products Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Pet Grooming Products Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19
11.1 Overview - Impact of COVID-19
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Ancol Pet Products Limited
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Beaphar
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Wahl Clipper
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 The Hartz Mountain Corporation
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Johnson's Veterinary Products Ltd
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Coastal Pet Products, Inc
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Nexderma
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Glo-Marr Pet Products
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Resco Pet Products
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grsnlt

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


