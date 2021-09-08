U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.23
    -20.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.53
    -139.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,225.55
    -148.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.63
    -24.98 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.24
    +0.89 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3230
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,131.58
    -863.88 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.55
    -15.92 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.33
    -48.04 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Pet Grooming Products Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Pet Grooming Products Market to Reach $15. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Grooming Products estimated at US$10.

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Grooming Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032486/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Shampoo & Conditioner, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shear & Trimming Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
- The Pet Grooming Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- Comb & Brush Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
- In the global Comb & Brush segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

  • 4-Legger

  • Coastal Pet Products

  • Earthbath

  • Groomer’s Choice

  • Hagen Inc.

  • Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

  • Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

  • PetEdge

  • Resco

  • Rosewood Pet Products

  • Spectrum Brands

  • SynergyLabs

  • Vet’s Best

  • World For Pets




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032486/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Shampoo &
Conditioner by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Shampoo & Conditioner by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Shampoo & Conditioner by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Shear & Trimming
Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Shear & Trimming Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Shear & Trimming Tools
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Comb & Brush by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Comb & Brush by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Comb & Brush by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by Type -
Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by Type -
Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear &
Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear &
Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 113: India Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb &
Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shampoo &
Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: India Historic Review for Pet Grooming Products by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear &
Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Pet Grooming Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear &
Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet
Grooming Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear &
Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet
Grooming Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Pet Grooming Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet
Grooming Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet
Grooming Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear &
Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming
Tools, Comb & Brush and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Products by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032486/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Transportation Capacity Dips Further, Prices Keep Surging

    Transportation capacity remains on a downward trajectory while prices and utilization are "increasing at an increasing rate," according to a supply chain survey released Tuesday. The transportation capacity subindex of the Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) increased 560 basis points to 40.5% in August, meaning available transportation capacity was still shrinking during the month, just at a slower rate. The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50% indicates expansion and a reading belo

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • Shareholders may pursue 737 MAX claims against Boeing board, court rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims against the board, but dismissed others. Zurn's ruling in the Court of Chancery said the first of the two fatal 737 MAX crashes was a "red flag" about a key safety system known as MCAS "that the board should have heeded but instead ignored."

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told Coinbase Global Inc that it plans to sue the cryptocurrency exchange if it goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets, Coinbase said. The top U.S. markets regulator has issued Coinbase with notice it intends to legally charge the company, Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, said a statement on Tuesday.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

    Since the pandemic’s depths, oil’s sizzling rally has been interrupted as delta spreads, curtailing fuel consumption. It is expected that the market will tighten through the end of the year after China, the world’s largest oil importer has contained its outbreak of variants

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.