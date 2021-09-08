U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Global Pet Grooming Services Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Pet Grooming Services Market to Reach $11. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Grooming Services estimated at US$7. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Grooming Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032487/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bathing & Brushing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nail Trimming segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
- The Pet Grooming Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Other Services Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
- In the global Other Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

  • Aussie Pet Mobile

  • Chewy

  • Doggyman H.A. Co., Ltd.

  • Hollywood Grooming Inc.

  • Muddy Paws

  • Pet Palace

  • Petsfolio

  • PetSmart Inc.

  • Petvalu

  • Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc.

  • The Pooch Mobile




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032487/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bathing & Brushing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Bathing & Brushing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bathing & Brushing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nail Trimming by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Nail Trimming by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nail Trimming by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Household by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: China Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: France Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail
Trimming and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail
Trimming and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: India Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bathing &
Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: India Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services by
Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail
Trimming and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Pet Grooming Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail
Trimming and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet
Grooming Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail
Trimming and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet
Grooming Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Pet Grooming Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet
Grooming Services by Application - Commercial and Household
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet
Grooming Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail
Trimming and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pet
Grooming Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services
by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Commercial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Pet Grooming Services
by Application - Commercial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Pet Grooming
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Pet Grooming
Services by Service - Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032487/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


