Global Pet Insurance Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Companies Offering Innovative Pet Insurance Coverage is Driving Growth

Global Pet Insurance Market

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Products, Animal Type, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pet Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 5.58 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.31 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.29%



Market Dynamics



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allianz Insurance PLC, Anicom Holdings, Inc., Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Direct Line Insurance Group PLC, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC , Figo Pet Insurance LLC, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pet Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Pet Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pet Insurance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure for Pets and Increasing Adoption of Pet Insurance by Owners

4.1.2 Increasing Pet Veterinary Costs

4.1.3 Rising Companies Offering Innovative Pet Insurance Coverage

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Dearth of Reimbursement Policies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Continued Initiatives to Increase Consumer Awareness Attributed to Several Policies

4.3.2 Growing Number of Mergers and Acquisition for Pet Insurance Companies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Associated to Pet Insurance



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.5 PESTLE Analysis



6 Global Pet Insurance Market, By Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Accident and Illness

6.3 Accident Only



7 Global Pet Insurance Market, By Animal Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cats

7.3 Dogs



8 Global Pet Insurance Market, By End-Users

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agency

8.3 Bancassurance

8.4 Broker

8.5 Direct Writing



9 Americas' Pet Insurance Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Pet Insurance Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Pet Insurance Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Pet Insurance Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Allianz Insurance, PLC

14.2 Anicom Holdings, Inc.

14.3 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

14.4 Direct Line Insurance Group, PLC

14.5 Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

14.6 Figo Pet Insurance, LLC

14.7 Future Generali India Insurance Co., Ltd.

14.8 Hartville Group

14.9 Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC

14.10 Lansforsakringar

14.11 Medibank Pvt., Ltd.

14.12 MetLife, Inc.

14.13 Nationwide Building Society

14.14 PetSure (Australia) Pty Ltd.

14.15 Policybazaar (PB Fintech Ltd.)

14.16 Royal Bank of Scotland, PLC

14.17 RSA Insurance Group, Ltd.

14.18 The Oriental Insurance, Co., Ltd.

14.19 Trupanion

14.20 Warburg Pincus,LLC



15 Appendix

