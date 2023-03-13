The Global Pet Insurance Market is forecast to grow by $19,852.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.41% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Pet Insurance Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the pet insurance market and is forecast to grow by $19,852.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.41% during the forecast period.

Our report on the pet insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising pet population, rising pet ownership and increased spending on pets, and rising concerns over the well-being of pets.



The pet insurance market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others



By Insurance Type

• Accidents and illness

• Accidents only

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the significant adoption of business development strategies among insurance companies as one of the prime reasons driving the pet insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services and the increased number of strategic alliances by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pet insurance market covers the following areas:

• Pet insurance market sizing

• Pet insurance market forecast

• Pet insurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet insurance market vendors that include Agria Pet Insurance Ltd., Allianz SE, Anicom Holdings Inc., Dotsure Ltd., Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance LLC, Hollard Insurance Group, Independence Pet Group, Intact Financial Corp., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Metlife Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., NSM Insurance Group, Oneplan, Petofy, Petplan Iberica S.L., Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., The Progressive Corp., and Trupanion Inc. Also, the pet insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

