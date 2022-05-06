Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2021-2030: Reliance Industries, Haldia Petrochemicals, and China Petrochemical are the Top Three Companies
Global petrochemical capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 2,214.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2020 to 3,103.6 mtpa in 2030.
Around 1,558 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region
Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details
Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity
Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally
Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region
Reasons to Buy
Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry
Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook
Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Key Highlights
Major New Plant Announcements
New Plant Cancellations
Key Stalled Plants
Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region
Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2021
Key Companies by Petrochemical Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2020
Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry
Key Commodities by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry
Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
Key Companies Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants
Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants
2. Key Global Planned and Announced Petrochemical Plants
3. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orptog
