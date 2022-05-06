U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.91
    -48.96 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,647.30
    -350.67 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,098.13
    -219.56 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.16
    -29.99 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.62
    +1.36 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.60
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1130
    +0.0470 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5550
    +0.3750 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,897.25
    -927.75 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    834.35
    -13.11 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2021-2030: Reliance Industries, Haldia Petrochemicals, and China Petrochemical are the Top Three Companies

·2 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - Asia Leads Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global petrochemical capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 2,214.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2020 to 3,103.6 mtpa in 2030.

Around 1,558 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope

  • Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region

  • Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details

  • Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity

  • Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally

  • Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry

  • Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

  • Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

  • Key Highlights

  • Major New Plant Announcements

  • New Plant Cancellations

  • Key Stalled Plants

  • Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region

  • Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2021

  • Key Companies by Petrochemical Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2020

  • Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

  • Key Commodities by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

  • Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

  • Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

  • Key Companies Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

  • Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

  • Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2. Key Global Planned and Announced Petrochemical Plants

3. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orptog

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-petrochemicals-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-outlook-report-2021-2030-reliance-industries-haldia-petrochemicals-and-china-petrochemical-are-the-top-three-companies-301541638.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Decline After Failing to Hold Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to dominate financial markets, with stocks pushing lower as the latest U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will remain on its rate-hike path to fight runaway inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarU.S. F

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With Fed Interest Rates on the Rise

    The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.

  • This Short Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is one such name right now, ripe for a short squeeze that could be the beginning of so much more. If you're not familiar with the term, a short squeeze is simply a rally sparked by significant fear-induced buying of a stock from traders who have sold those shares short.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood isn't afraid to go fishing in the rain. You have to respect someone that's still looking to buy falling growth stocks when the market is at its worst. Wood added to her existing stakes in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Thursday.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The internet-software services company's share price is now down 72% from the peak it hit last November.

  • Why Nio Shares Rebounded Today

    The EV company still faces the threat of a U.S. delisting, but now it has a plan to mitigate that risk for its shareholders.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Endo International Stock Is Cratering Today

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock was cratering on Friday, with shares falling 31.6% as of 11:49 a.m. ET. This result was in line with the consensus estimate. Endo posted adjusted earnings in the first quarter of $155.9 million, or $0.66 per share.

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • Why Now Might Be the Time to Buy Disney

    The consensus around The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is that nobody wants to own it -- and that is understandable. Disney's "Parks and Experiences" segment is a cash cow for the business; it contributed $6.7 billion (or 45%) of Disney's $14.8 billion of operating profits in 2019, the year before COVID-19. Getting the parks back to full speed would be a welcome development and go a long way in bringing Disney's cash flow back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Dropped 20.7% in April

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) sank 20.7% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The robotic surgery company and maker of the Da Vinci surgical system reported its first-quarter earnings, which caused its stock to drop. Revenue was up 15% to $1.49 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.13 for the period.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The data-streaming company's share price was down roughly 15.6% in the daily trading session as of noon ET. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.19 on sales of $126 million, while the average analyst estimate had guided for a loss of $0.21 per share on sales of $119.49 million. Revenue grew roughly 64% year over year in the quarter, which was in line with sales growth in the last fiscal year but below the 71% growth that the company posted in 2021's fourth quarter.