U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.50
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,175.00
    -88.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,284.75
    +9.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.80
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.32
    +0.81 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.62
    +2.66 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2441
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7980
    -0.5800 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,979.96
    -515.12 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.08
    -7.40 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.26
    -96.95 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

The Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market is expected to grow by $ 53.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the petroleum liquid feedstock market and it is poised to grow by $ 53. 62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793698/?utm_source=GNW
5% during the forecast period. Our report on the petroleum liquid feedstock market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of transportation sector, rising demand for petrochemical feedstock, and an increasing number of aging refineries.
The petroleum liquid feedstock market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The petroleum liquid feedstock market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Naphtha
• Gasoil

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the adoption of blockchain in the oil and gas refining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the petroleum liquid feedstock market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in downstream sector and rising exploration of unconventional petroleum resources will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on petroleum liquid feedstock market covers the following areas:
• Petroleum liquid feedstock market sizing
• Petroleum liquid feedstock market forecast
• Petroleum liquid feedstock market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading petroleum liquid feedstock market vendors that include Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Nayara Energy Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shell plc, and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the petroleum liquid feedstock market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793698/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • Biden announces plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down President Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Oil prices on track for weekly gain amid high U.S. demand

    Oil rose on Friday and was on track for another weekly gain supported by solid fuel demand in the United States, although fresh COVID-19 alerts in Shanghai and Beijing curbed gains. Brent crude was up 40 cents, or 0.3%, at $123.47 a barrel at 0934 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $121.81 a barrel. With prices overall rallying in the past two months, Brent was on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain and WTI was set for a seventh straight weekly increase.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla cancels three June online hiring events for China

    Tesla Inc has cancelled three online recruitment events for China scheduled this month, the latest development after Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker, saying it was "overstaffed" in some areas. However, Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the automaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue in 2021. Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Though they have struggled over the last few months, these companies could surge once the negative sentiment abates.

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Ericsson shares fall on worries of bigger fine as U.S. SEC starts probe

    Shares of Ericsson fell 2.5% on Friday as the chance of it suffering a higher fine increased with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) starting a separate investigation into the company's handling of misconduct in Iraq. U.S. agencies investigated the company earlier, with the result that Ericsson had to pay a $1 billion fine in 2019 as part of settlement of a bribery case. It also had to enter a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

  • Microsoft to Disclose Pay Ranges for All U.S. Job Postings

    The software company is set to become one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Yields Break Higher

    Market prepare for Friday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • Intel pauses some hiring, inflation hits lawn services, Amy Schumer blamed for tampon shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Intel's hiring freeze, inflation impacting landscape services, and Procter & Gamble blaming Amy Schumer for the nationwide tampon shortage.

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • China to Send Squads to Coal Country to Ensure Price Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermal coal in China has climbed above the government’s price caps imposed last month, prompting regulators to dispatch squads to major mining regions to ensure compliance.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as C

  • Intel tightens belt, freezes hiring at its biggest revenue-generating unit

    Intel Corp. has halted hiring at its PC desktop and laptop chip division, the biggest unit by sales at the semiconductor giant. The Santa Clara-based company announced the move in a memo that went out on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It said that some hiring may resume in the unit in as little as two weeks and all current job offers will be honored.