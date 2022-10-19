Global Phablets Market to Reach 4.1 Billion Units by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phablets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Phablets Market to Reach 4.1 Billion Units by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phablets estimated at 1.4 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.1 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 368 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR
The Phablets market in the U.S. is estimated at 368 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 962.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
Apple, Inc.
ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
HTC Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Kyocera Communications, Inc.
Lenovo Group Ltd.
LG Electronics, Inc.
OnePlus
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Xiaomi (Mi Global)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Phablets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Phablets Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
CANADA
Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
JAPAN
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
CHINA
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
EUROPE
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
GERMANY
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
ITALY
Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
SPAIN
Table 14: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 15: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 16: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phablets by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
INDIA
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 20: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 21: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 22: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phablets by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 25: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 26: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
MEXICO
Table 27: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 28: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phablets by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 31: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 32: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 33: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 34: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 35: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001