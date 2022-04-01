U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Distribution Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report/Directory 2021: Comprehensive Access to Available Records for Over 2,400 Distribution Deals

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 2,400 distribution deals, including contract documents where available.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of distribution agreements from 2014 to 2021.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to distribute the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure distribution deals whereby the products originator takes on a distribution partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,400 distribution deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about distribution alliances.

Report scope

Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 includes:

  • In-depth understanding of distribution deal trends since 2014

  • Analysis of the structure of distribution with numerous real life case studies

  • Comprehensive access to over 2,400 distribution deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies, together with contract documents if available

  • Identify leading distribution deals by value since 2014

  • Identify the most active distribution dealmakers since 2014

  • Full listing of distribution deals by company A-Z, deal value, phase of development, deal type, therapy and technology focus

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Therapeutic area

  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in distribution dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of distribution deals
2.3. Trends in distribution deals since 2014
2.3.1. Distribution dealmaking by year, 2014 to 2021
2.3.2. Distribution dealmaking by phase of development since 2014
2.3.3. Distribution dealmaking by industry sector since 2014
2.3.4. Distribution dealmaking by therapy area since 2014
2.3.5. Distribution dealmaking by technology type since 2014
2.3.6. Distribution dealmaking by most active company since 2014
2.3.7. Attributes of pure distribution deals
2.3.8. Attributes of distribution in multi-component deals
2.4. Aligning partners to make the distribution agreement work

Chapter 3 - Overview of distribution deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Distribution agreement structure
3.3. Example distribution agreements
3.3.1. Case study 1: Zeltiq Aesthetics - Advance Medical
3.3.2. Case study 2: QLT - ASD Speciality Healthcare
3.4 Distribution rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
3.4.1. Case study 1: Caleco Pharma - Natac Biotech
3.4.2. Case study 2: Purdue Pharma - Transcept Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 4 - Leading distribution deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top distribution deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Distribution deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Distribution deals with contracts since 2014

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Distribution dealmaking by companies A-Z
Appendix 2 - Distribution dealmaking by industry sector
Appendix 3 - Distribution dealmaking by stage of development
Appendix 4 - Distribution dealmaking by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Distribution dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw969t

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


